Capital value Victoria Derbyshire: salary journalist at BBC canceled after show

Victoria Derbyshire is a journalist who has led her self-titled show, The Victoria Derbyshire Show, since its inception in 2015. She has responded to the news that the series has been canceled in a series of posts on her Twitter page. She posted online and said, “Absolutely destroyed by the plan to end our program (which I first heard about in the Times of yesterday).

“I am incredibly proud of what our team and show have achieved in less than 5 years …

“Breaking tons of original stories (which we were asked to do); attracting a working class, young, diverse audience that BBC radio and TV news programs do not reach (which we were asked); & break the digital numbers (which we were asked).

“I am particularly fond of our brilliant, young, ambitious, talented team – love it. And all those people we gave a voice to. Love them too.” (Sic)

Salary at Victoria Derbyshire

The journalist first started at the BBC more than 20 years ago, starting on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Her salary was announced in July 2019 when the BBC published the latest reports of its best-paid stars.

The survey found that Victoria had a salary of £ 215,000 to £ 219,999 for the year 2018/2019.

She was the 14th best paid woman at the BBC behind stars, including Claudia Winkleman, Fiona Bruce and Sara Cox.

The list showed that the seven most merits were men. Gary Lineker took first place with an amazing annual income of £ 1,750,000 to £ 1,754,999.

In the year 2017 to 2018 she earned in the bracket from £ 210,000 to £ 219,999.

Victoria Derbyshire ability

The journalist has a fortune of around £ 3 million, according to threebiography.com.

She started her career as a reporter on local radio and moved to BBC Radio 5 Live in 1998.

Since then, Victoria has presented television news and political programs, including Newsnight, Victoria Derbyshire Interviews … and this week.

BBC reported Fran Unsworth, BBC head of news, that it “had not been an easy decision.”

She explained that Victoria “will continue to lead a number of high-profile public events and original stories that she has so effectively defended in recent years.”

She added, “However, public behavior is changing. Linear television viewing is declining and as we save our goal of £ 80 million, it is no longer profitable to continue producing the program on television.”

