Cape and dagger in dual format

advertisement

Mantle and dagger, the gripping spy thriller by legendary filmmaker Fritz Lang with Gary Cooper and Lilli Palmer, makes its debut on Blu-ray in a definite dual-format edition (Blu-ray & DVD) as part of the Masters of Cinema series on January 27th , and we have three copies courtesy of Eureka Video. Read on to find out how you can participate.

Cloak and Dagger is a virtuoso spy thriller from the Second World War, which was staged by Fritz Lang as the successor to the noir classic Scarlet Street (and not long after the war ended) an impressive Gary Cooper performance and a wealth of masterful Langian suspense sequences (as well as some really competitive action set pieces).

advertisement

Nuclear physicist Alvah Jesper (Cooper) is hired by the U.S. Strategic Services Bureau as a covert agent who travels to Switzerland to meet with a colleague about Germany’s plans to build an atomic bomb. After this colleague was murdered, Jesper has to sneak across the underground resistance to Italy to contact another scientist. There Jesper falls in love with the resistance fighter Gina (Lilli Palmer, in her first Hollywood role), and the two have to compete with shootings, double crosses and narrow escapes to smuggle the scientist from Italy.

A perfect titled film would be difficult to imagine, since Cloak and Dagger is a complete spy suspense picture from the war and a fascinating mixture of genres for Lang: part spy thriller, part romantic melodrama and part patriotic war film, Cloak and Dagger another triumph among Lang’s US features and an expert exercise in genre fusion that is ripe for rediscovery.

You can order here.

The contest ends at midnight on Sunday February 2nd. British readers only. Use one or more of the following methods to enter …

a rafflecopter giveaway

This competition is sponsored by Eureka Video. By entering you agree to the general terms and conditions, which you can read here,

advertisement