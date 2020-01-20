Capcom Unveils New Style Change System For Switch Version Of Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition

advertisement

Remember last week when Capcom said the upcoming release of Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition for the Nintendo Switch would “something extra” be included? The team found that a new “style change” system should be something special. This is only the first part of what Capcom plans to expand the port.

With the new system, players can swap Dante’s fighting style in a snap, with the first four styles assigned to the directional pad. For the additional styles that you will unlock later, you need to double tap Left or Right to switch to them. Additional information will be announced on January 30 and February 13.

Devil May Cry 3: The Special Edition will be released on February 20th on the Nintendo Switch.

advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtN1enXOMgo [/ embed]

advertisement