Capcom presents roadmap for 2020 content for 'Monster Hunter World: Iceborne'

With the latest PC release on January 9th for Monster Hunter World: Ice BornCapcom has updated its expansion roadmap. The update is consistent with the news that updates to the console and PC are synchronized, starting with the release of version 13.5 in April.

According to the press release, the update of the PC version will begin on February 6th with Rajang, which was released for consoles in October. Along with Rajang, PC players will also get a new volcanic region that will be added to the guiding lands of the endgame and will be available once players start the special task to fight Rajang. Leon and Claire out Resident Evil 2 will also pay a visit on February 6th (as in October for consoles).

Console owners will receive limited-time, two-year events from Monster Hunter: World (with PC owners at the same time), as well as new limited-time event quests with an increased chance of encountering gold-headed monsters, decorations, and Great Spiritvein Gems. All of this comes to a head in April when both the consoles and the PC are synchronized with the new versions of the existing monsters with the status “Hardened” and “Master Rank” and a “Favorite Monster of the Fans” returns in May.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne was released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while the PC version is available on Steam.

