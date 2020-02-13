Canopy Growth Corp., still the world’s largest weed company by market value, and its weed beverage bet did not pay off exactly as promised to investors.

Executives said their vaunted line of beverage products has been delayed because the company has not yet finished scaling production. The company does not expect the delay to have a material impact on sales in 2020, but promised an update after the release of the third quarter results, which are expected to be released before Friday’s market opening. A conference call is scheduled for 10 a.m.East time.

According to a company announcement in December, the weed beverage canopy line was originally scheduled to go on sale in early January. Another batch of drinkable products is expected to follow in February. The delay, along with Canopy’s gradual withdrawal of its $ 1 billion ($ 750 million) sales forecast to no forecast at all, has shaken investor confidence, according to Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett.

Drinks were a critical part of the company’s success plan: beverage giant Constellation Brands Inc. invested $ 4 billion.

and executives have a bold, if not proven, vision of how canopy can be turned into a weed beverage titanium. At the time of the investment, Constellation took control of the board and effectively turned Canopy Growth into one of Constellation’s vassal companies – a development that became apparent when the board replaced former co-CEO Bruce Linton.

One of the attractions for investors was that Corona manufacturer Constellation’s understanding of the beverage market for Canopy, a company that has no experience in producing drinks of any kind on a large scale – even those with quick insertion and compensation.

Canopy’s drinks were sold as flagship products for the second batch of legal weeds that the Canadian government was able to put on the shelves last December. So-called cannabis 2.0 products include vaporizers, edible products such as chocolates and cannabis drinks.

In the cannabis markets in the United States, where “cannabis 2.0” products have been available for a year or more, beverages, according to BDS Analytics, published in a, make up 1% or less of the market in states like California, Washington and Colorado from research report by Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson.

In addition to an update to pot drinks, investors should expect Canopy executives – which former co-directors Linton and Mark Zekulin no longer belong – to provide additional information about where the company’s “Cannabis 2.0” products are and what they are second generation products can be expected from the rest of the industry.

What to expect

merits: According to the FactSet consensus, analysts expect a loss of 0.52 cents per share in the third quarter compared to a loss of CAD 0.38 a year ago. Losses are expected to decrease sequentially from the second fiscal quarter of $ 1.08.

Revenue: The Wall Street analyst model Canopy Growth generated sales of $ 105.3 million in the third quarter, compared to sales of $ 83 million in the prior year quarter. Canopy’s additional revenue will increase from $ 76.6 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

Stock movement: U.S. stocks of Canopy Growth have fallen 1.9% in the S&P 500 index over the past three months

an increase of 8.6%. In the past three months, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The cannabis ETF, which includes a basket of topfacts, fell 19.4%

fell by 26%.

What analysts say

In a January announcement to customers, Jefferies analyst Bennett wrote that Canopy Growth demonstrated a lack of second-generation cannabis offerings listed on the Ontario Government’s online weed retail store, the Ontario Cannabis Store. Bennett wrote that with Constellation’s $ 4 billion support, his team expected evidence of greater adoption of new, second-generation products. Bennett has the equivalent of a sales rating for the name with a target price of $ 16.

Bill Kirk, an analyst at MKM Partners, wrote in a message to customers on Monday that his team saw no reason to expect a revenue contribution for the company’s second generation products. Kirk has a target price of $ 23 with a hold rating for the stock.

PI’s financial analyst, Jason Zandberg, wrote in a message to customers on Tuesday that his team is watching for signs of how the new management is dealing with the company’s reversal. Zandberg has a target price of $ 25 for the name with a buy recommendation. Zandberg refers to the appointment of former Constellation manager David Klein as full-time CEO in December, adding Constellation director Judy Schmeling as chairman and Jim Sabia – the current chief marketing officer of Constellation – as board member.

“We believe that the change in management was motivated by Constellation’s desire to reduce Canopy’s cost structure, particularly given the currently challenging landscape in Canada.”

Due to the change in leadership, Kirk wrote that he would expect a reassessment of the company’s cost structure to result in layoffs, facility closures, and potential goodwill impairment.

Canopy also has an established retail presence in Canada and operates 27 locations under the Tokyo Smoke banner. Zandberg wrote that his team was looking for signs of Canopy using this network to sell its products. The analyst said Canopy is unlikely to charge fees for product returns or price cuts in the third quarter of the fiscal year, but it is increasingly likely that goodwill impairment losses may occur.

Of the 23 sell-side analysts dealing with Canopy, 10 have the equivalent of a buy rating, 12 rate the stock as a hold, and one has the equivalent of a sell rating for the name. The average price target is $ 21.32, which represents a 7% gain over the close on Monday of $ 19.91.