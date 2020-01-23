Canonical now lets you host Android apps in the cloud

advertisement

Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu Linux, has a new software-as-a-service offering that enables an average smartphone to run sophisticated apps like high-end games. The offer is called Anbox Cloud and is essentially an Android cloud.

It works by running containerized Android apps on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS kernel through secure and isolated LXD system containers. These Android instances then work with mobile devices through local client applications so that custom plug-ins can manage data exchange between the two parties.

Every input from the end device is forwarded to the emulated Android instances, while the graphic output is sent back to the client and displayed on the device.

According to ZDNet, this approach, similar to what Google offers with Stadia, not only enables high-end apps and games to run on average devices, but also solves the problem of scalability.

Anbox can run in both private and public clouds, as well as in Cloud Edge infrastructures. By integrating Anbox Cloud into their own services, private and public cloud service providers can offer mobile apps in both PaaS and SaaS models.

It is also important to note that 4G LTE must be generally available for this feature. Now that 5G is slowly entering the mainstream, 4G LTE will also see a larger and much-needed penetration.

You can find more information about Anbox Cloud at this link.

