Cannot transmit a 'blanket order' against Delhi under NSA decision: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to adopt a “general order” against Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s decision to place Delhi under the National Security Act (NSA), a law that allows the police to place anyone who is a threat to the national security, law and order. under preventive detention.

A bank led by justice Arun Mishra told petitioner-advocate Manohar Lal Sharma that the court cannot provide such general directions that would “bind” the hands of the authorities.

The NSA was imposed from January 19 to April 18. The notification was issued on January 10 amid widespread protests in the capital by people from all walks of life against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) of 2019, which grants citizenship based on religion.

“These are issues of order and order. How can we get involved? We cannot provide general guidance or a general order that prevents the government from appealing to NSA, but we can certainly do something if individual cases of abuse of NSA are brought to our attention by authorities, “Justice Mishra said verbally.

A court cannot order the government to arrest anyone. “How can we do that? Withdraw the petition and we give you the freedom to approach the court and to cite individual cases of abuse of NSA powers,” said Justice Mishra.

Mr. Sharma had argued that imposing NSA was a list to scare ordinary people into expressing their fundamental right to dissidence on issues such as the CAA, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register Citizens (NRC).

The lawyer argued that the January 10 notification was an insult to freedom of expression and expression and the right to dignity. Mr. Sharma had, in addition to urging the court to set aside the notification, requested a judicial direction from the government to pay damages to those detained under the NSA for “mental pain, defamation in society and loss of reputation.”

