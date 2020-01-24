Cannabis accessory maker KushCo hopes to be listed on the Nasdaq after the SEC investigation is completed

advertisement

KushCo Holdings Inc. announced late Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Commission had decided not to take enforcement action against the company, which could potentially pave the way for cannabis-oriented vape and packaging manufacturers to list their shares on Nasdaq ,

The SEC launched an investigation into KushCo

After the company uncovered accounting errors that led to an adjustment of the 2018 and 2017 financial statements, the SEC sent a subpoena to KushCo.

KushCo later applied to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the acronym KSHB. Executives stated in the winning bid that KushCo could continue the listing process with the Nasdaq once the company resolved the SEC request. When KushCo CEO Nick Kovacevich arrived on Thursday by phone, he reiterated that the SEC investigation was the only thing he believed to be an obstacle to joining a major stock exchange.

“The next step is to gather internally and externally, and we believe that the SEC [matter] is the only goal element, and we said that publicly,” said Kovacevich.

Leading US exchanges such as Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange have avoided listing US-based marijuana companies because their business violates federal laws. Both exchanges have listed cannabis companies that are part of the sector but do not directly process marijuana products or their derivatives.

At least three neighboring cannabis companies are currently listed on the Nasdaq: Akerna Corp.

that’s what compliance software and Greenlane Holdings Inc. do

It is a distributor of weed control equipment and other accessories. GrowGeneration Corp.

listed on the Nasdaq last year and produces cannabis products.

Canadian licensed weed producer Tilray Inc.

went public on the Nasdaq in 2018 and was the first company of its kind to do so. Tilray has no marijuana activities in the United States. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

A real estate investment fund that mainly buys and leases real estate used for growing and processing cannabis is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

KushCo shares closed 4.9% on Thursday during regular trading.

In its latest earnings report, KushCo reported that its vape crisis was impacting its sales, posting a $ 35 million decrease in sales in the first quarter of the fiscal year compared to $ 47 million in the fourth quarter. At that time, the company expected a stronger second half of the financial year.

