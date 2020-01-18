advertisement

The award-winning Katy Independent School District serves residents of Cane Island. The award-winning Katy Independent School District serves residents of Cane Island.

Cane Island youth go to Katy ISD schools

With quality from schools that are among the key selling points of a master-planned community, Cane Island continues to achieve A + grades thanks to public schools, all part of the award-winning Katy Independent School District.

Katy ISD received an overall district assessment of “A” under the 2018 state system of the state of Texas. More than 1,800 Katy ISD students participated in the ACT test of 2018 and as a district had a higher average score in all four categories than the national and national averages.

Do you have an ambitious musician in the family? For the 15th year, the National Association of Music Merchants (www.namm.org) named Katy ISD as one of the “Best Music Education Communities” in the country.

In addition, the district is a responsible steward of tax dollars who passed a $ 609 million bond in 2017 without increasing the tax rate.

The residents of Cane Island receive a challenging but well-rounded education at the Bryant Elementary School of Katy ISD, now in its third year, and at old Katy ISD schools Katy Junior High School and Katy High School, all in close proximity to the community.

For more information about Cane Island’s Katy ISD schools, visit the community’s Cane Quarter Welcome Center, which is open daily.

While in Cane Island, visit the community’s 13 showcase model homes, each fully furnished and decorated, open daily with free access.

To reach the Katy community of new homes, take the Cane Island Parkway, exit I-10, west of Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway and take the lane directly into the community.

For more information, visit www.CaneIsland.com or call 281-725-6555.

