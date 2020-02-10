SAN DIEGO – Several candidates from across San Diego County are fighting on March 3rd for the chance to join the San Diego City Council.

A total of 28 candidates apply for five seats in Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9. These candidates take part in the vote:

District 1

Aaron Brennan is a firefighter and an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Joe LaCava is a civil engineer who specializes in infrastructure and housing.

Will Moore is a small business lawyer and a founding member of Business For Good San Diego.

Sam Nejabat is a small business owner and co-founder of the LN Foundation.

Harid “H.” Puentes is a technical manager and former management consultant for venture capitalists.

Louis Rodolico is an activist for public safety and environmental protection.

James P. Rudolph is a business lawyer who has worked for two presidential administrations in Washington, D.C.

Lijun “Lily” Zhou is an entrepreneur with a background in business and finance.

District 3

Toni Duran is a member of the State Assembly and Senate and represents District 3.

Adrian Kwiatkowski is a member of the Mission Hills City Council and former President of the Rancho Peñasquitos City Council.

Michelle Nguyen is a procurement specialist for a large government defense firm and works in the National Guard of the California Army.

Chris Olsen is a city budget analyst and tax policy lecturer at San Diego State University.

Stephen Whitburn is the director of community development for the American Cancer Society in Southern California.

District 5

Joe Leventhal is a lawyer who previously worked as a deputy assistant to former Vice President Dick Cheney in the White House.

Simon Moghadam is the owner of the Greek Corner Cafe, a small restaurant in the Carmel Mountain Ranch.

Marni von Wilpert is a deputy public prosecutor and former member of the Peace Corps.

Isaac Wang is a technology entrepreneur and officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

District 7

Raul Campillo is a deputy city attorney and former elementary school teacher.

Monty McIntyre is a lawyer and mediator who owned several small local law firms.

Wendy Wheatcroft is a primary school teacher and a founding member of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.

Noli Zosa is a small business owner and founding partner of the local restaurant chain Dirty Birds.

District 9

Kelvin H. Barrios is a political advisor to Georgette Gómez, Chairman of the City Council.

Sam Bedwell is a small business owner and vice president of the Black American Political Association of the California Chapter San Diego.

Johnny Lee Dang is a scientist who received his doctorate at the age of 23.

Sean Elo is a member of the board of trustees of San Diego Community College and executive director of Youth Will.

Andrew Gade owns several small businesses and is an investor in local start-ups.

Ross Naismith is a music teacher and a member of the Board of Directors of the United Nations in San Diego.

Alex Soto is a U.S. Army veteran who has trained animals for the U.S. Navy Marine Mammal Program and for SeaWorld San Diego.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction