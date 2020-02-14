About the publisher:

I just visited the forum for the first district candidates in the city of 10,000 Buddhas. James Green, Jon Kennedy, Glenn McGourdy and John Sakowicz took part who were 45 minutes late without knowing why. I asked. My wife and I ended up going out at the end of the testimony, and my BP when I got home was 160/100. I swore all the way home. Allow me to explain why. I would say first that I have the ultimate respect for all religions.

My comments are not based on religion. They are based on reality. First, the sound system had terrible feedback that gave me and my wife a headache. I can assure you that we were not alone. I heard it clearly. They have not. I wondered what people actually heard there. This showed me that they didn’t even understand what they were hearing. I was worried. This event / forum was a soft ice cream that melted in the summer heat and dripped onto the floor.

Now let me tell you why I’m so “unhappy”. I thought long and hard about 8 questions I wanted to ask the candidates. I checked them out, reread them many times, guided them past people I respect, and they were all good to walk. I was the ONLY person to submit questions that were not written shortly before the forum. Trust me. I’ve thought about this forum more than anyone else except most of the candidates.

Not a single well thought-out question was asked of me.

First, it means that I have not been raised or that my concerns have not been raised. It’s bias, plain and simple. A manipulated event that is biased against difficult questions and aimed at Pablum. Poi. All questions asked were superfluous and have already been answered in many places. There was no meat on the bones here. Sure it was cute. Little girls smile and guide traffic, showing you where the ice cream and lollipops were. What a travesty. I am ashamed of them. This was not an honest or truthful or transparent event. Do you want to tell me that none of the 8 of my questions I checked was worth asking? Well, here’s what I heard.

Hey how do you like puppies What do you think about puppies? How about flowers? Flowers are good. Do you like the smell of flowers? You have a minute to respond. And what did this event really bring? Well, actually nothing. They chewed and chewed gum. Nachgekaut. Look, you can all BS yourself all day if you wish. I know the following. We are in decline. We clearly focus on certain things while wearing beer glasses. Our politicians have to put their house in order. I will say it again. Our best thinkers, our best doers plan to leave the area or withdraw.

Trust me on this. I can name names. Unless we express our concerns more and do more and show up and vote. You are all on your own. I have written many articles that warn everyone. If you want to wade in quicksand, there may be no one left to pull you out.

Don’t look at me I have better plans. Don’t make a mistake.

-Johnny Keyes, Ukiah