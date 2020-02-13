At the beginning of October, Dolly Parton celebrated its 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member with a concert full of stars at the Opry House in Nashville. Lady Antebellum, Toby Keith and many more, including the up-and-coming Candi Carpenter, helped the country icon celebrate their most important milestone.

In honor of Parton, Carpenter chose to cover “Little Sparrow”, the title track of Parton’s 2001 album. Carpenter’s performance was broadcast along with others from the evening as part of a television special about Parton’s Grand Ole Opry anniversary on NBC in November, but fans can now find the performance online.

“Little Sparrow”, written by Parton alone, compares a woman in love with her title bird – a “precious fragile little thing” that is crushed when her love breaks her heart. “They’ll swear they’ll always love you / Don’t swear love, but yours will do it / Then they’ll leave you for someone else / Break your little heart in two,” she complains.

While Parton’s original version of the song is a light but warning bluegrass tune, Carpenter’s powerful voice adds an additional level of fear as she brings the heartache and warning words of the song to life. Her first lines, sung a cappella, are stunning from the start, while a dark guitar line and haunting harmonies increase her coverage.

“Dolly inspired me to become a songwriter, and I see her as a role model in both business and music,” says Carpenter. “One of my favorite moments at the Opry was when Dolly touched up my make-up in her dressing room backstage. She is gracious and kind, and I am grateful to know my hero and call her a friend.”

As a singer-songwriter living in Nashville, Carpenter started out in Music City with country star Jack Greene, with whom she toured as a teenager. Today Carpenter is a familiar face on stage during Song Suffragettes, a weekly showcase for songwriters, and works with Brandi Carlile on new music that Carpenter’s newer single “The Astronaut” produced.

