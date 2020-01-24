Candace Cameron Bure visits Joanna Gaines in Waco, Texas

advertisement

Worlds collide! Candace Cameron Bure had to smile when she took some time to meet the famous designer Joanna Gaines,

The 43-year-old increased Instagram on Friday, January 24th to share different photos of their day with the TV personality. “I really wanted to do a fixer upper pun, but I can’t think of one,” joked the full house alum next to the snapshots. “Regardless, it was a pleasure to meet this boss @joannagaines. It’s Chip & Joanna’s world here in Waco and we’re just visiting! “

People just turned to the two successful women who met when they hurried to the comment section to respond. “Yeah yeah !!! Pun: Will you fix your fuller house? “, Joked a fan. Another added:” Oh my god … two of my favorite people in one picture !!! Can I put that on a shirt ?! “

Paul Zimmerman / Shutterstock

The actress also shared a video with Joanna when the duo signed books for each other. “I had the absolute pleasure of meeting @joannagaines today. It is as cute as possible and we have exchanged children’s books, ”Candace wrote on Twitter.

This is not the only famous face with which the paths have crossed Chip gains” Wife – Jennifer Lopez not only hung out with Joanna, but also got some tips from her. “From an outsider’s perspective, Joanna and J.Lo seem [like] unlikely friends – J.Lo is all about glamor and glamor, while Joanna is a peasant girl who prefers a flannel shirt to designer clothes [ decorated]. But the two have gotten really close and enjoy hanging out together, ”a source told Closer Weekly exclusively.

“Both share a passion for business and earn millions and have more in common than everyone thinks. J.Lo is an enthusiastic learner and is very interested in interior design. That’s why she gets tips from her new boyfriend! Added the source. The entertainer, 50, also returns the favor by helping Joanna get in shape.

Broadimage / Shutterstock

“Joanna really looks up to Jen and vice versa, so she was an obvious choice to come up with a new diet and fitness plan,” another insider told Closer. “Jo is thin, but her arms and legs have no definition. She wants to improve a little, tan more, and make better choices in her diet, such as caffeine discontinuation, and Jen is only too happy to help. When they meet now, includes this is always a workout in the gym or a hike. “

Joanna has many famous friends!

