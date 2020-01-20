Candace Cameron Bure honors son Maksim's 18th birthday: photo

advertisement

He is an adult! Candace Cameron BureChildren grow up quickly – too quickly if you ask them. The Fuller House star went on social media on Monday, January 20, so that she could wish son Maksim Bure a happy 18th birthday in the style of a real mother.

“My baby is no longer a baby. Happy 18th birthday to my son @ maksim.bure, the boy who is known for his smile,” wrote Candace, 43. “Maks, you’re super cold and always happy in this World has come and you are still the same today. “

As the mail went on, she raved about her young man and wrote: “You beautify every day (with the exception of Natasha sometimes 😜), you are a joy and a bright spirit for everyone you meet. You are a young man who God loves, who loves people, is smart, loving, kind, sooo cute, super funny and really, really, very funny, you are everyone’s friend, the first to turn to someone who is sitting alone. That is a quality and a Spirit that is very special. “

advertisement

Eric Charbonneau / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

“I’m so thankful, God, let me be your mother. I couldn’t be more proud of you, my son,” Candace concluded with pride. “You will be my baby forever. My stubborn baby. I love you Maksim so much ❤️. Happy 18th Birthday !!!!! “

This is not the only milestone she has observed recently. Just last summer, Candace celebrated the 21st birthday of daughter Natasha Bure. (For the record, her other son Lev Bure is 19 years old, but will soon turn 20 in February.)

“Tashi, YOU. GIVE. ME. LIFE. How am I so happy to be your mother? “The full house alum – which shares all three children with his husband Valeri Bure – written at the time. “21 years have passed in no time. I am so proud of the woman you are today and who you are becoming. @ Natashabure you are wild. ‘

“I can’t imagine life without you,” enthused Candace. “You inspire me every day. You make me be a better mother, a better friend, a harder worker and a better person overall because I want you to be the best example for a woman. “

advertisement