Cancer survivor is now fighting for her local hospice - The B.C. Catholic

Angelina Ireland learned about Delta Hospice for the first time five years ago.

At the time she was on a ‘cancer trip’ and she was looking for help, healing and resources to be able to cope with her difficult diagnosis. She found support in a Living With Cancer support group offered by the Delta Hospice Society, headquartered in Ladner.

“It has a very special place in my heart,” she told The B.C. Catholic Jan. 17. “I have known friends who were not successful in their cancer journey and died in this hospice.”

Ireland beat her cancer and decided a short time later to give it back to the community that had been there for her. She became a member of the board of the association and later became president of an institution that has been providing programs and care for the sick and dying for more than 25 years.

“It’s an incredibly special place that was created.”

Now that incredibly special place is faced with serious threats and kickbacks. The Fraser Health Authority and Health Minister Adrian Dix put pressure on society to offer suicide self-help, which Ireland says is against the hospice’s own constitution.

“It has been extremely difficult on many fronts,” she said. “First of all, you stand for the large government. We are only a small hospice with 10 beds, but we insist on what we believe to be right, what we believe to be true … We believe we follow what palliative hospice care really is. “

Secondly, the community has become deeply divided about the problem. Ireland said that the hospice society has both proponents and sharp opponents. She and other employees have received personal threats on social media.

“It was difficult to be called a monster and to be called a terrible person. All we are trying to do is really protect the vulnerable,” she said. “It is not an easy position to take, but we find it necessary because we are committed to hospice and palliative care. “

She will tell you, as she has often explained in recent months, that hospice and palliative care are “diametrically opposite” to assisted suicide. Offering a deadly injection to a dying person has never been part of the hospice practice and is not something that it is interested in offering.

The Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner, which is under pressure from the B.C. government to allow assisted suicide on its premises. (Contributed photo)

She added that anyone who wants to speed up his death process with assisted suicide can do so at the Delta Hospital, just a few hundred meters away.

“They tell us that if we get tax money, we should” provide suicide assistance, “said Ireland. But” the people we care for are also taxpayers. We are on the side of taxpayers who want access to palliative care in the hospice. “

The Ladner hospice has only 10 beds and Ireland hopes to retain the right to use all of them exclusively for hospice care. She made an offer on behalf of the hospice to the Fraser Health Authority on January 15 to cancel $ 750,000 in federal funding in exchange to continue working on site without euthanasia.

The health authority has rejected its offer orally and has been asked to reconsider.

In a letter of December 23 to The B.C. Fraser Health, Catholic by Ireland, the hospice sets a deadline of February 3 to meet the assisted dying mandate.

“The expectation of Fraser Health is that the company will immediately comply with both the ministry policy and the Fraser Health policy, so that the company will allow MAID (Medical Aid in Dying) in the hospice … If such compliance is not achieved by February obtained 3, 2020, Fraser Health will consider that the company is in breach of its contractual obligations under the agreement and reserves all rights and remedies for, under the agreement, the lease between Fraser Health and the company of 10 September 2008, with regard to the country where the hospice is, and otherwise. “

“We have been pushed into a corner,” said Ireland. “This type of treatment is not necessary. The only thing we ever wanted to do is take care of people. “

The Delta Hospice Society was founded in 1991 on the kitchen table of the resident Nancy Macey. She was personally opposed to assistance with suicide and has long been advocating palliative care in the region as director of the hospice until she was fired in September 2019 by a new self-help board.

Assisted suicide was legalized in Canada in 2016. The Fraser Health Authority pointed out that Delta Hospice is not a faith-based organization and cannot opt ​​out, although individuals and volunteers who have “conscientious objections” to assisted suicide do not have to participate in assessing suitability or management thereof.

