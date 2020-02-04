Advertisement

The brave fighters decided to celebrate World Cancer Day by sharing their survival story during an event at the Consulate General of India.



Six cancer survivors in Dubai, one of whom had only one year to live, came out on Tuesday to tell the world that cancer is not a “death sentence”.

Advertisement

The brave fighters decided to celebrate World Cancer Day by sharing their survival story during an event at the Consulate General of India.

Priyanka Gupta, a 59-year-old mother of three, was one of them. She was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, but that didn’t stop her from becoming a professional golfer, going on a paragliding adventure, and becoming a painter and fashion designer.

“If you have good faith in yourself, anything is possible,” she said.

Disha Motiyani, a resident of the United Arab Emirates for 15 years and a former hip-hop dancer, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in 2012 after giving birth to her second daughter. Ewing’s sarcoma is one of the rarest cancers for which no cure is known. It is a type of tumor that develops in the bone or in the soft tissue.

“The tumor was in my left thigh and the doctors had to have nerve transplants. In 2015, cancer relapsed. I was diagnosed with fourth stage lung cancer,” said Disha.

“At this stage, the doctors gave me a year to live. I refused to accept that. I wasn’t ready to die.”

The surgery on her leg took away Disha’s ability to dance, an activity she would swear to start again one day.

“Attitudes to Cancer Have Changed”

The consulate event was all about hope. It was organized in collaboration with Hair for Hope, an unofficial community organization by cancer survivor Premi Matthew.

Hair for Hope sensitizes and organizes hair donation events in the United Arab Emirates and India.

On Tuesday, 40 women and small children, both boys and girls, donated their locks to the cause. The hair is donated to Friends of Cancer Patients, a non-profit organization to support cancer patients in Sharjah.

India’s Consul General in Dubai Vipul said: “Attitudes in the Indian community and in India have changed significantly over the years. People are more aware of the risk of cancer and are ready to speak more openly about it.”

Disha added that people have become “much more supportive”.

“In the early years there was a lot of taboo related to cancer. It was like a death sentence. Today people support more. I also think that cancer is now widespread. There is a patient in almost every household,” she explained.

support system

In addition to people’s positive attitudes, the survivors indicated that their support system, work environment, and health care in the UAE were largely responsible for their recovery. Bushra Zaidi and Ingrid Valles, long-time residents of Dubai, working people and cancer survivors, experienced this first hand.

“Our management at work supported us a lot.” Valles said. “When I lost my hair, my colleague’s son shaved his head to support my cause. I received incredible support from all sides.”

Nisrin Arsiwala, a 50-year-old teacher from GEMS Wellington School, Silicon Oasis, said: “I had to face my mortality with cancer. Without the teachers, school leaders and employees of my school it would not have happened to me today would not be here. “

Students donate hair on World Cancer Day

Children up to five years of age donated their hair on World Cancer Day on Tuesday.

The school teacher Anupama S. Pillai and her 5-year-old son Mahadev are among those who have committed to give their precious locks. The boy cut his hair at the age of three.

“He used to be teased at school for his long hair. They called him a girl. Now everyone knows what he’s doing,” said Pillai.

A total of 40 women and small children, both boys and girls, donated their locks to the cause. The hair is donated to Friends of Cancer Patients, a non-profit organization to support cancer patients in Sharjah.

[email protected]

Dhanusha Gokulan

Dhanusha Gokulan comes from India and has worked as a journalist for 10 years. She has a keen interest in writing about subjects that plague the normal person and will never reject a story about human interest. In 2008 she graduated from Mangalore University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, economics and English literature. In her free time, she is interested in singing / songwriting, loves traveling and Audible is her preferred mobile application. Tweet to her @ wordjunkie88

Advertisement