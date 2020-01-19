Canary Wharf Winter Lights: Enlightening photos of the first night

advertisement

Mount of Light by Angus Muir Design (# 11 on the map)

The Winter Lights Free Lighting Festival is back in Canary Wharf for the sixth time. A neon tree, a glowing forest and a waterfall are among the 26 light artworks this year.

Some of the installations are known to anyone who has visited them in previous years, but some are new for 2020. We are happy to announce that friendly stewards are available to assist with the map and signage experience, compared to the confusing efforts of previous and, as ever, larger armies.

Here are some of the highlights from Canary Wharf Winter Lights 2020:

Sasha Trees by Adam Decolight (# 26) Squiggle by Angus Muir Design (# 23) Pools of Light (# 22) Desire by UXU Studio (# 15) Constellations by Studio Joanie Lemercier (# 16) Ditto by Ithaca Studio (# 12) Absorbed by Light by Gali May Lucas (# 5) The Clew by Ottotto (# 3) Bit. Fall by Julius Popp (# 2) Neon Tree by Hawthorn (# 19) Affinity by Amigo & Amigo and S1T2 (# 21)

Canary Wharf Winter Lights 2020 is free to visit. It takes place every evening until January 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (although, in our experience, it is not dark enough to fully enjoy the festival until around 4:45 p.m.). Take a look at our guide to eating and drinking in Canary Wharf while you’re there.

All photos from our Visual Arts Editor, Tabish Khan / @ londonartcritic.

