A Canadian was arrested for a drunken outbreak after being cut off from buying alcohol in the beverage huts on a town square in The Villages.

Nicholas Cohoon, 27, who had lived at 100:30 Encino Lane in Del Mar village at 8:30 p.m. On the night of the Super Bowl, Sunday was seen walking from McCall’s tavern to a drinks hut in Spanish Springs Town Square, according to a Lady Lake Police Department arrest report. A manager believed that Cohoon was “extremely drunk” and ordered the beverage house employees to refuse to serve him.

She recruited a male employee to remove Cohoon from the site. Cohoon ran around the square, “which caused a disturbance,” the report said. Cohoon started urinating on a tree in front of the public.

When the police arrived, Cohoon was found on the dance floor in the square. He was identified from his Canadian driver’s license. Officers found that he was “extremely intoxicated”. An unopened can of twisted tea was found in the pocket of his sweater during a knock.

Cohoon was arrested for disorderly noise and taken to Lake County prison. However, the prison staff would only accept Cohoon if he was medically cleared. He was brought to Advent Health and released with a reference to the appearance.

Cohoon appeared before a judge at Lake County Court on Tuesday and did not plead for an appeal in this case. He was on probation for six months, but said that if he had paid his fines and court costs in full, he could avoid serving parole. He paid $ 567.18 to cover the fines and court costs, according to Lake County Court records.