The Canadian Opera Company describes its 2020-2021 season as “monumental”. And they are not wrong.

After all, it presents the country ‘s first fully staged production Parsifal. Richard WagnerThe almost six-hour epic about a knight’s search for the Holy Grail. It is a formidable work that requires more than 100 singers and an orchestra that is almost twice the size of the usual core of the COC.

“The rise to the first Parsifal in the history of the Canadian Opera Company was a journey in itself,” said the COC director general Alexander Neef at the start of the season – the 70th of the company – on Monday evening. This is his last season with the company before he goes to the Paris Opera.

“Parsifal was a goal we set as a community of opera lovers, and it makes me very proud to know that what we have already achieved is a direct result of the overwhelming and sustained support from our passionate supporters.”

Neef refers to the Monumental Campaign, a community-led initiative to introduce Wagner’s last opera. The campaign has already raised nearly $ 1 million for production.

This Parsifal, a co-production with the Metropolitan Opera and the Opéra national de Lyon, is directed by the director François Girardwith sentences of Michael Levine, The same team behind Siegfried, the third opera in the historic ring cycle of the COC. With Christopher Ventris and Viktor Antipenko in the title role with Johan Reuter as Amfortas, Tanja Ariane Baumgartner as Kundry, Robert Pomakov as Klingsor and Mika Kares and David Leigh As a Gurnemanz, the opera will receive seven performances from September 25th.

Another exciting announcement is a production of Leoš Janáček‘s psychological thriller Katya Kabanova, It has been almost three decades since the opera last played the COC, and this production was directed by David Aldenwith blatant sentences of Charles Edwardscomes from the English National Opera. soprano Amanda Majeski makes her COC debut in the title role that inspired her at the Royal Opera House last year. It runs from February 6 to 20, 2021.

The four other titles in the COC season contain acclaimed productions of well-known works.

Autumn brings a revival of darkness Claus Guthproduction of Mozart‘s the wedding of Figaro (October 20 to November 7) with Russell Braun (currently in Hänsel & Gretel) as Graf and Mezzo Emily D’Angelo (delightful in the new barber of Seville) as Cherubino.

In winter, running is represented by Katya Joel Ivanydirectional Carmen With Joyce El-Khoury in the title role and the fiery tenor Michael Fabiano as Don José (January 23 to February 21).

And the season ends with two company favorites. In the first place Arin Arbus‘s lush production of La traviata (April 17 to May 16) with the beloved Canadian-American soprano Sondra Radvanovsky as Violetta and the grandiose Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja as Alfredo. It runs in rep Robert Carsenis a devastating staging of Luck‘s Orfeo Ed Euridice (May 1 to 15) in the lead role Iestyn Davies and Anna-Sophie Neher in the title roles. When this production was last played here in 2011, it received a rare 5N review.

To make opera more accessible and exciting for a younger audience, the COC is also launching Vox, a membership program for 19- to 40-year-olds. Membership includes access to behind-the-scenes events, special ticket options and the opportunity to connect with other members and COC artists.

Season 20/21 subscriptions are available online, by phone (416-363-8231), or in person at the Four Seasons Center (145 Queen West). If you register by May 15, 2020, you guarantee your Parsifal seat at subscriber-exclusive prices. Single tickets for all six operas will be available from July 20, 2020.

