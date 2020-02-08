The President of the Canadian Bishops’ Conference has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in writing of efforts to further expand euthanasia in the country.

“We urge the Canadian government before continuing to conduct a broader, more thorough, impartial and longer-term consultation,” Archbishop Richard Gagnon of Winnipeg wrote in a letter dated January 31.

The archbishop told the prime minister that there was an urgent need to delay further legislative changes “to ensure that all relevant factors – social, medical and moral – were carefully and thoroughly weighed,” wrote Archbishop Richard Gagnon of Winnipeg.

The letter was also addressed to three members of the Trudeau cabinet and the leaders of the other four parties represented in parliament.

Archbishop Gagnon called the proposed amendments to the MAiD legislation, which include preliminary guidelines and euthanasia for those who do not have a reasonably foreseeable death, “deeply disturbing”.

“Further attempts to make (MAiD) accessible to older minors, the mentally ill and the cognitively impaired prove that current security measures are inadequate and can be legally challenged and removed,” he said.

In September, the Quebec Supreme Court ruled that the MAiD should not be limited to people with incurable disease or “reasonably foreseeable death”. The federal government announced that it will not appeal the decision and will uphold it. The law comes into force in March.

Before making this decision, a Canadian had to be an adult with a “reasonably foreseeable death” to be eligible for an “assisted death”. There is no legal requirement that a patient have a prognosis for a certain number of months or have weeks to live to receive “assisted death”.

Archbishop Gagnon said the bishops were “disappointed and deeply concerned” by this decision and by a questionnaire from the Department of Justice that gave Canadians the opportunity to discuss the legalization and eligibility criteria for MAiD patients.

Although the bishops “generally agreed to consult the Canadians”, they found that the questionnaire was flawed at several levels.

It is “inappropriate and superficial to use a survey to answer serious moral questions about life and death,” wrote Gagnon. He added that he believed that the two-week response period was “completely inadequate” to investigate euthanasia.

Archbishop Gagnon also expressed concerns that the questionnaire was designed to be more suitable for MAiD and neglected to address concerns about the external factors that could lead to someone wanting to end their lives. The archbishop said the euthanasia consultation “should take into account the full range of factors that may affect a decision to request euthanasia / assisted suicide”, such as the crisis.

Instead of MAiD or euthanasia, Archbishop Gagnon said Canada should expand access to palliative care.

Archbishop Richard Gagnon, President of the Canadian Bishops’ Conference. (CCN file photo)

This would result in fewer people trying to end their lives. Most Canadians currently have no access to palliative care and there is no guarantee that it will be fully funded by the country’s health law. Conversely, Canadians have a right to widely available MAiD services and the process is fully funded.

Archbishop Gagnon said the ecclesiastical ministry of health care and protection of the sick means that the Catholic institutions, in addition to everyday Catholics, devote their lives to supporting the sick and suffering. This story motivates their opposition to euthanasia and the proposed extensions.

“We listen to those who are plagued by a physical or mental crisis and see no reason to continue,” he said. “All of these people are at risk of assisted suicide. They need our unwavering support, our advocacy, and indeed the protection that the protective measures that this government is trying to overcome offer. “

The vast majority of Canadians still die among strangers in facilities, either without palliative care or with insufficient palliative care that is too late in their illness, palliative care experts told The Catholic Register.

Of the Canadians who died at home in 2016-17, two-thirds (66 percent) received home care last year, according to a 2018 report from the Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI).

Only six percent of those in need of care and only 22 percent of those in need of care with a life expectancy of less than six months received palliative care.

Only 15 percent of Canadians die at home, although 75 percent say they prefer to spend their last hours with the family at home. In contrast, over 40 percent of medical help for death procedures leads to deaths at home.

“Before you can even start searching for the data for MAiD, you have to make palliative care accessible to everyone in a unified and equal way,” said palliative care specialist Dr. Sheri Bergeron. “Because if you don’t, do people make this choice because there is no other choice?”

Canada’s Catholic bishops and other opponents of MAiD claim that better access to palliative care could, according to Bergeron, paralyze voluntary euthanasia.

“Will people still choose MAiD even if they have access to palliative care? Probably, ”she said. “But the bigger shame would be people who choose MAiD because they don’t have access.”

“Experience has shown that patients are more likely to request euthanasia / assisted suicide if their pain is not properly treated by palliative care,” the CCCB letter said.

“Doctors, elected officials and policymakers should not use euthanasia / assisted suicide to respond to the pressures and shortcomings of the current health care system because there is already an alternative, palliative care.”

According to Sister Nuala Kenny, a doctor, retired professor of medicine and bioethicist, governments have been talking about alternatives to medicalized and institutionalized dying for at least 25 years.

The first major report on the availability of palliative care, submitted to the Senate in 1995 by Senator Sharon Carstairs, was “From Life and Death”. In June 2000, Carstairs tried again with an even more comprehensive, detailed report entitled “Quality End” -of-Life Care: The Right of Every Canadian. “

However, the courts have not ruled that Canadians have the right to palliative care.

“We know that MAiD is law. It is now a right for all Canadians. I am not sure if this also applies to palliative care as a viable treatment option for all Canadians, ”Jeff Moat, CEO of Pallium Canada, told The Register. “Basically, Canadians now have a legal right to die, but they also have a right to live.”

Pallium Canada offers palliative care training to a wide range of healthcare professionals and has worked with the CCCB to provide training packs that help communities ensure that Catholics understand what palliative care is and how to access it. The kits will be available from 2021.

“These (government) promises (to boost palliative care) go far back,” said Kenny. “We first legalized and decriminalized (voluntary euthanasia) before we kept the promise of palliative care in the hospice.”

According to Nancy Lefebre, Chief Clinical Executive and Senior Vice President of St. Elizabeth Health Care, funding and access to palliative care at home is gradually increasing.

The Ottawa Palliative Care Action Plan is making some progress to raise awareness among health professionals and patients about the scope and benefits of palliative care.

“Overall, they are trying to raise awareness and understanding. I think a lot of work is being done in this area,” she said.

In 2017, Parliament passed Canadian palliative care law and in 2018 negotiated with the provinces and territories responsible for providing health care. The financing agreements concluded with provinces and territories in 2019 covered some aspects of palliative care.

In the 2017 budget, the federal government committed to spending $ 6 billion over five years to build palliative care capacity across Canada. Health Minister Patty Hadju will have to report to Parliament in 2023 on progress in palliative care.

“Some activities have already started, others are in the conceptual phase and will be further developed and introduced in the coming years,” Health Canada spokeswoman Natalie Mohamed told The Catholic Register in an email.

Despite the committed funds for 2017 and the action plan for 2019, Kenny sees little against expanding access to palliative care.

“I still get all the medical correspondence. I haven’t seen anything since this announcement and I’m involved in the region, ”she said.

Regardless of the procedural guarantees that result from the recent two-week online consultation on MAiD regulation, Kenny says palliative care is still in the shade.

“Medically assisted death returned to normal so quickly,” she said.

With files from the Catholic Register.