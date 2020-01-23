Canadian air tank crashes while fighting forest fires in Australia, killing 3 - News

advertisement

A Canadian C-130 Hercules air tank crashed during a forest fire fight in the Australian Alps on Thursday and killed all three of the crew, the authorities said.

All three of the victims were American residents, the Australian authorities said, adding that they didn’t immediately know why the plane crashed because it was carrying a load of fire retardant.

“Tragically, there don’t seem to be any survivors as a result of the Snowy Monaro area crash,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, the Rural Fire Services Commissioner for the state of New South Wales.

“(The tanker) had a major impact on the ground and the first reports are that a large fireball was associated with the impact of the aircraft when it hit the ground. There is no indication at this stage of what caused the accident. “

A spokesperson for the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the plane went into a valley to drop the retarder and did not come out.

Fitzsimmons said the aircraft was rented by Canadian air fire-fighting company Coulson Aviation, which had a second C-130 Hercules operating in the Australian bushfires operation.

Fitzsimmons said that Coulson had grounded his large aircraft fleet after the accident, awaiting an assessment to ensure that there was no systemic problem such as a fuel problem.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it sent a team of investigators to the crash site to collect evidence and analyze available recorded data, view weather information, and interview potential witnesses.

It said that a preliminary report would be released within about 30 days, but if a critical safety issue were identified during the investigation, it would immediately inform the relevant stakeholders.

Coulson said the plane was bombed and carrying a load of retarders. The company said it will send a team to the crash site to assist in the emergency operations.

“The accident has reportedly been extended and we are deeply saddened to confirm that there were three fatalities,” the company said in a short e-mail statement.

“Sudden smoking”

The dead take the toll of hundreds of forest fires in Australia to 32 since September. An estimated 1 billion animals have also died, while the fires have burned 2,500 houses and a total area of ​​bushland a third the size of Germany.

Authorities had previously said that the tanker was flying in the Snowy Monaro region, south of the capital Canberra.

Flight Tracking Website Flightradar24 showed the flight path for an air tanker used in water bombings that suddenly stop at Peak View, south of Canberra.

According to his flight data, the plane departed Richmond airport in West Sydney around 12:15 PM. (0115 GMT). It fell off the radar just after 2 p.m.

Peak View is near a fire that gets out of hand in Wadbilliga National Park, the fire department said.

Such air tankers usually carry 15,000 liters of water or fire retardant to be released over fires, which can help prevent fire in areas where crews are difficult to reach.

Belinda Greene, a receptionist at the Bredbo Inn Hotel near the crash site, said she heard police cars racing past in the early afternoon.

“We suddenly saw a lot of smoke a few hours ago,” she told Reuters by telephone.

Authorities closed the airport in Canberra, the capital, when two emergency fires merged into an uncontrolled fire nearby.

Residents and businesses in the vicinity of fires were told that it was too late to leave because thick plumes of dark smoke disturbed the neighboring suburbs.

