Canada Snowstorm: What Happens If You Leave Your Car Window Open During a Snowstorm?

A Canadian woman was surprised to approach her car after a snowstorm and find it full of freshly fallen snow.

Lola Parsons of Conception Bay South said that she and her friend Gail initially believed that strong winds had blown out the passenger window of their black sedan, or possibly even a burglar. However, they found that they were wrong when they dug out the car and found that there was no broken glass.

“I looked at my best friend Gail and said, ‘Oh my god, Gail, I have the window down.’ And then we both started laughing hysterically, “Parsons told AccuWeather.

Parsons said she spent about an hour shoveling the two feet of snow out of the car with her hand.

“It was packed under the seats because the wind was whirling around … I brought out all the snow and turned on the heater and heated seats,” she said. “It was too cold for the snow to melt in my car. They were really fine ice particles, so I was lucky that nothing melted in the car and my car was pretty good.”

