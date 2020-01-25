Canada Hospital says the case of deadly virus has been confirmed

advertisement

TORONTO – A hospital in Toronto says it has a confirmed case of the deadly virus from China, the first in Canada.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center said on Saturday that it “cares for a patient who has a confirmed case of the new corona virus that originated in Wuhan, China.”

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said they were 95 percent sure it was the virus after laboratory tests were conducted in Ontario.

Officials said the man is fifty and recently flew from Wuhan, China to Guangzhou, China and then to Toronto on January 23.

