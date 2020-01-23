Can you name all six subway stations named after pubs?

advertisement

Illustration by Tom Woolley for our book Londonist Drinks

Most of the stops on the subway network have names that go back centuries. Some, like Wembley Park and Kennington, are reminiscent of old landowners or chieftains. Others such as Burnt Oak and Woodford are reminiscent of landscape features. And then there are the subway stations named after pubs. We expect six.

The angel

The Angel, 1890 and 2010, by Roll the Dice in the Flickr pool in London.

The Angel Coaching Inn has long stood at an important intersection north of London. It mainly served travelers who followed the Great North Road, roughly the modern A1. From the mid-18th century, the angel was also on New Road, now Pentonville Road – an early bypass popular with ranchers who lead their stocks to Smithfield Market.

The inn dates back to antiquity, but appears to have changed its name to Angel around 1614. This is where Thomas Paine began writing Rights of Man, one of the most influential books of all time, in 1790.

The angel traded under various cover coats well into the 20th century – the current building dates from 1899. It is now a branch of the Co-Op Bank.

The inn lives on in the name of the subway station (opened in 1901) in a Wetherspoon pub next to the original location and of course on the Monopoly board.

Elephant and castle

Whole essays have been written about how this inner London hub got its unusual name. The most common allegation is that it is a misperception of Infanta de Castile, a title associated with the Iberian royal family, some of whom are married to the English royal family. The most likely and unfortunately most boring solution is that an elephant with a castle on it was a common motif in the Middle Ages – it was and is part of the Cutlers Company emblem, for example.

At this intersection there was a tavern called Elephant and Castle at least 250 years ago. The owner may have chosen the name in collaboration with the Cutlers or for whimsical reasons.

However, the name is long older than the opening of the two railway stations of the same name, which appeared in 1862 (railroad) and 1890 (subway). The area is now commonly known as Elephant and Castle (or simply The Elephant), but was traditionally known as Newington.

The Elephant and Castle Pub – a remodeling from the 1960s – was closed, feared to be lost, until it was reopened as part of the Antic chain by a local campaign.

Maida Vale

This attractive stop in Bakerloo and the surrounding area are named after the Hero of Maida pub, which stood on Regent’s Canal on Edgware Road around 1809. The unusual name recalls General Sir John Stuart, the winner of the Battle of Maida in 1806, who closed in the early 1990s. Today the building is a skin care clinic.

manor house

The original Manor House pub in 1905 overlooking Seven Sisters Road. Image in the public domain.

Perhaps the least guessable of the six. The Manor House Inn was a well-known stop along the Green Lanes Turnpike, which may have been named after the local Brownswood mansion. It opened at the beginning of the 19th century and had a remarkable history. Queen Victoria is believed to have stopped here during a trip in 1843. In the 20th century it became a music venue that hosted artists such as Rod Stewart, Fleetwood Mac and Jimi Hendrix. Today the building is an organic café and a supermarket.

Piccadilly Line Station opened in 1932 and got its name from the then thriving pub. A little-known fact about the Manor House underground station: in 1933, shortly after the station opened, the Prince of Wales and later Edward VIII drove a three-kilometer train between this station and Wood Green.

King oak

This relatively quiet subway station north of Bayswater has the title of one of the most famous English pubs. The original Royal Oak was a tree in Boscobel, Shropshire that served as a hiding place for future Charles II while fleeing the Roundheads. After Charles took the throne, many pubs commemorated The Royal Oak and remains the third most popular name in England. The one in West London gave the underground station its name in 1871. It is still strong, but is unfortunately renamed The Porchester.

Swiss little house

Today’s Ye Olde Swiss Cottage. Image under Creative Commons license from Oxyman.

In 1840 Helvetian briefly saw the construction of a Swiss-style inn in the fields north of London. Known as the Swiss Tavern, it served as a postal station on the newly built Finchley Road. It became a well-known landmark and finally gave its name to a subway station and the wider area. A much remodeled version of the tavern is still Sam Smith’s northernmost pub in the capital. Read a more detailed story in our last article.

And some bonus stations

Bull and Bush in Hampstead Heath would have been the deepest underground station in the capital and the seventh to be named after a pub. Although extensive work has been done on the platform level, the Northern Line stop has never been completed and remains one of the least known “ghost stations” in London. The namesake Old Bull and Bush is still trading and it is also very pleasant.

New Cross is said to be named after a postal station. The area was formerly known as Hatcham, but slowly changed to New Cross in the 17th century, after the famous Golden Cross Inn (near what is now the New Cross Inn). The two stations of the same name used to belong to the underground network, but are now classified as part of the overground system. So don’t miss being on the main list for technical reasons.

A version of this article appears in Londonist Drinks, our book on pubs, bars and the history of drinking in the capital. (By purchasing this link you can support our website with a small commission.)

