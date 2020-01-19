Can you appoint a lawyer in the UAE to represent you in your absence? - News

advertisement

Question 1) I have lodged a complaint against my employer in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, about which the court has not yet to make a final decision and the status of the case is at the execution level. I have been living in the country for the past eight months to attend legal proceedings. However, I did not receive any compensation in the same period. Can I return to my home country after having appointed a lawyer to attend legal proceedings on my behalf?

Answer: Based on your question, it can be noted that you can appoint a lawyer by issuing a power of attorney duly notified by the notary in Abu Dhabi in favor of the designated lawyer to represent you in further legal proceedings that are taking place in the case, which is the result of the complaint that you have filed against your employer. This is in accordance with Article 55 (1) of Federal Law No. 11 of 1992 on the Civil Procedures Act (the “Civil Procedures Act”), which provides:

“The court accepts from the parties whom they will appoint as a power of attorney according to the law.”

Furthermore, the power of attorney will enable the designated lawyer to prove his appointment before the court ruling on the case that you have initiated. This is in accordance with Article 55 (2) of the Civil Procedure Act, which states:

“The power of attorney must establish his appointment as a power of attorney for his client through an official document.”

The notarial power of attorney allows the designated lawyer to represent you during legal proceedings and to perform the necessary actions and procedures to defend your rights and take preventive measures until the final judgment. This is in accordance with Article 57 of the Civil Procedure Act, which states:

“The power of attorney gives the lawyer the power to perform the necessary actions and procedures to file, follow up, defend and take precautionary measures until the decision on the substance has been taken, to the extent of prosecution for which he has been entrusted, and to communicate such a decision, without prejudice to matters for which the law requires special authorization. “

On the basis of the aforementioned provisions, you can appoint a lawyer to represent you in legal proceedings that may take place by issuing a power of attorney duly noted by the notary. You can then return to your home country if you wish.

