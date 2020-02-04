Advertisement

Donald Trump will deliver his third state today (February 4).

In the course of impeachment proceedings against the president, the question arises as to whether the magic wand of parliamentary spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, who was methodically slow in delivering the impeachment certificate to the Republican Senate, was used again to cast a shadow over annual meetings.

Around this time last year, the Republicans had problems after Pelosi prevented Trump from extraditing the Union state while parts of the government remained closed. The United States was in the middle of the longest government standstill in its history. And Trump, who wanted $ 5.7 billion to build the wall for which he had promised the Americans that Mexico would pay, refused to sign the necessary bills to keep the government running.

While Pelosi was clearly operating under its constitutional authority, it cannot be denied that it was a crafty political maneuver that was intended to influence a certain forward movement into a stalled situation.

This year, Trump’s impeachment process is the issue that plays a big role across the state. The last arguments were presented in the Senate on Monday. Politically, it was a coincidence for the Republicans to clarify the news cycle before today’s speech.

But speeding up the hearings and stopping witnesses from testifying may not be the smartest course of action for Republicans.

It is up to debate whether it is politically disadvantageous for Trump to determine the state of the Union while he is being tried in the Senate for impeachment.

Bill Clinton made it in January 1998, just days after his affair with Monica Lewinsky was revealed. Some say the speech saved his presidency. Clinton did it again in 1999, in the middle of his impeachment process. According to a White House spokesman at the time, Clinton “had no intention of being distracted from addressing issues that were important to the country.”

This is the problem for the Republicans. One can be sure that President Trump has no intention of being distracted from the issues that are important to Donald Trump – even though surveys show that he receives 44 percent approval from the Americans. And new evidence every day to support the case for his impeachment proceedings. Trump hardly steps on the water even among Republicans. Only 54 percent believe that the president has done nothing against Ukraine.

Evidence that Trump is personally behind efforts to force Wolodymyr Zelenskyy’s new Ukrainian government to announce a false investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is now worse.

Lev Parnas, an “assistant” to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, recently announced that he has a Trump record recording the dismissal of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch, the Obama representative (and anti-corruption expert). which was believed to be in the way of Trump.

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, now said that Trump has tied the delivery of Congress-approved military aid to Ukraine into an investigation into Biden.

The President of the United States cannot interfere with Congress approved funds for any reason. That this was funding an ally’s military and operational security in an extremely important region is what trumps Trump’s moves to create a national security risk.

Critics of impeachment in the Republican Party are reluctant for now. The question is how long. This kind of political smell cannot be sprayed away.

Douglas Gary Freeman grew up in Washington DC and lives in the Toronto region. His novel Exile Blues (Baraka Books) was published in 2019.

