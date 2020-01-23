Can the men's Bad Boys 3 give a good run at the weekend box office?

advertisement

Seen last weekend Bad boys for life Pull in $ 73 million much better than expected on the four-day MLK weekend. With little expected from the newcomers this weekend in terms of direct competition, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have a clear path to an easy win on the second weekend. STX’s open this weekend The gentlemen, Universal’s The Turning and RLJE’s Color Out of Space.

Bad boys for life expects a second weekend transportation worth $ 30 million. The long-awaited sequel was a success with both audiences and critics. Critical approval for Rotten Tomatoes is currently 76 percent, which corresponds to an excellent audience rate of 97 percent. This should help bring solid word of mouth to the second frame. The film has topped the $ 112 million mark worldwide and Sony is already working on Bad Boys 4. If things continue to go well, this time we won’t have to wait nearly 17 years between sequels.

The best performing beginner on the weekend should be The gentlemen, This is the latest from director Guy Ritchie and it shows that he is returning to his quirky roots in crime drama. A $ 10 million debut with an ensemble led by Matthew McConaughey and Henry Golding is expected. This is a decent start, which is good news for STX. You could use a hit after suffering a series of flops with Poms, UglyDolls and Playmobil: The Movie last year. The gentlemen has already earned $ 18.4 million in international markets. This is Guy Ritchie’s follow-up to Aladdin’s last year live action remake, which grossed over $ 1 billion at the box office.

Elsewhere, Universal releases DreamWorks horror film The Turning. Directed by Floria Sigismondi, Mackenzie Davis and Finn Wolfhard play a nanny who takes care of a couple of creepy orphans. It is expected to gross between $ 7 and $ 9 million. Given that the film is priced below $ 20 million, it could be a humble money-maker. This is good news for Universal as they suffered a couple of massive flops in a row with Cats and Dolittle.

On this front, Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., is expected to slide on a grand scale and be lucky enough to clear $ 10 million this weekend. So far, only $ 57.4 million has been grossed worldwide with a production budget of $ 175 million. The other new release of the weekend, Color Out of Space, shows Nicolas Cage in an H.P. Lovecraft adaptation by Richard Stanley, who returns to the director’s chair for the first time in more than two decades. The film has received very solid reviews, currently at 90 percent at Rotten Tomatoes. No official estimates have been provided, but the film doesn’t need to make a shipload of money given its relatively small budget, which is said to be in the $ 11 million range. Most importantly, however, this continues the trend of Cage making good films again. Read our full list of weekend box office forecasts below and check out the weekend’s estimates on Sunday. The numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

