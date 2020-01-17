Can the Longhorns continue the downward fall of KU?

advertisement

An important game in which the Texas basketball program can achieve the biggest win of the season to date is the Kansas Jayhawks on January 18.

On January 18, the Texas basketball program tries to compete against the number 6 ranked Kansas Jayhawks at home at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. Head Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart lets his team roll after winning two consecutive games in the Big 12 game, with each game having a two-digit margin in favor of the men in burnt orange.

In those two consecutive wins in the first four in the Big 12 slate this year, the Texas Longhorns basketball program hit the young but talented Oklahoma State Cowboys and an NCAA Tournament contender in the Wildcats of the Kansas State. The victory over Kansas State came with an impressive margin, with the final score of 64-50.

And the Longhorns went back and forth with head coach Mike Boynton and the Pokes on January 15 at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. But Smart’s Longhorns achieved the best of Oklahoma State on Wednesday night with the final score of 76-64.

However, what that victory over Oklahoma State did was prove that this Texas attack can score against a usually stifling defense. That was really one of the first times in the last two years that Smart saw his team fight on the road against a less talented opponent like they did and came out on top while scoring at least 75 points.

As a team, Texas shot 15-of-32 from three-point country and better than 48 percent from the field to never give that Oklahoma State team a chance to get the pace of the game. Texas has also done an excellent job at the defensive end of the floor by limiting the striking combination of the Poke Guard of senior Lindy Waters III and sophomore Isaac Likekele.

For the Longhorns, however, it will not be easier if they start recording the Big 12 favorite this season with head coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks. The 13-3 (3-1 Big 12) Jayhawks are going to put their best foot forward against Texas on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas struggled a bit with the Oklahoma Sooners in a 66-52 win earlier this week. And they were handled by the Baylor Bears for a loss of 67-55 on January 11.

Although Kansas slipped a bit late (dropped three places in the last AP poll until number 6), this is perhaps the most difficult home game of the regular season for the Longhorns. Texas has not been ranked since early in non-conference play.

Star freshmen await and Charlotte, NC, native Devon Dotson is one of the best in his position across the country this season. He averages 18.0 points per game, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals, while he shoots 53.5 percent out of the field and 31.3 percent out of a three-point range.

Senior center Udoka Azubuike is an absolute monster in the paint. He has an average of 12.8 points per game, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.4 blocks, while he shoots better than 77 percent of the field (most of his looks come within five feet of the hoop). Azubuike is guaranteed to be a very difficult matchup for junior Texas center Jericho Sims.

Possibly the go-to-guy for Smart and the Longhorns in this game should be second guard Courtney Ramey. It will be at this dynamic wait combination in Texas, where Ramey and junior Matt Coleman close the lead Dotson from Kansas.

Ramey’s game on the defensive side of the floor has improved dramatically this season. His defensive rating has dropped to 93.0 and his defensive box plus / minus rating has an impressive 2.2. He must be big with this solid Longhorns defense against a bona fide top 10 team in the nation.

But Texas can beat tomorrow afternoon at home in the Erwin Center. The defensive half for the Longhorns is simply the most important factor.

