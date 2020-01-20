Can technology liberate the NHS?

advertisement

With budget constraints, rising patient demand, an aging population, and staff shortages, the NHS faces an unprecedented crisis as the coldest predicted winter is approaching. A flood of noroviruses and an early outbreak of the flu have already put the overloaded services under pressure – many winter months are still ahead.

In the past few weeks, it has been reported that there is a shortage of 100,000 employees in the healthcare sector and a shortage of 7,000 general practitioners is forecast for the next five years. Waiting times in both emergency and general medicine have also reached record highs, while public satisfaction with services has reached its lowest level since records began.

advertisement

For more than half of the GPs who already see a third more patients than their capacity indicates, and for NHS employees who work more than a million hours of unpaid overtime per week, the question remains: how can the NHS be withdrawn from the edge become?

From the development of antibiotics and vaccines to technologies that process scans and detect diseases at an early stage, innovations have improved patient care since the introduction of the NHS over seventy years ago.

While innovation has changed the society we live in, the healthcare sector has traditionally held back from the digital revolution and resisted the transition from an analog system in the information age. For example, hundreds of calls are still being received at the OR receptions every morning, and hospital workers are still moving enormous stacks of paper to make patient transfers easy.

Understandably, the idea of ​​technology triggers mixed responses from patients and health professionals in this naturally human sector. However, researchers predicted that the NHS could save a quarter of the hospital doctors’ time and £ 12.5 billion a year if they invested in a comprehensive automation program, making this an unsustainable rhetoric.

From diagnosing acute conditions and patient testing to thorough population health analysis and video consultations, the ability of algorithms and AI technology to eliminate friction and achieve efficiency gains in the current system is significant.

Make informed calls

Intelligent technologies with machine learning skills are characterized by the fact that they analyze large amounts of data faster and more accurately than medical professionals. The result is that significant amounts of work can be done in days, not weeks. For example, AI can scan and evaluate an X-ray in just 33 milliseconds.

This enables doctors not only to have real-time data-driven assessments, to develop big data collection technologies that are supported by strict clinical guidelines, but also to predict, prevent or treat disease, and to provide more comprehensive, proactive care programs for patients.

Developed algorithms are also well equipped to identify trends and recommend the best treatment route for patients, many of whom could safely take care of themselves at home. General medical practices that use the digital Doctorlink service, for example, were able to redirect 20 to 30 percent of patients from primary care to a more appropriate service, such as a pharmacist or physiotherapist, for their needs.

By redirecting patients from the family doctor – or from emergency rooms outside of regular business hours – and on the most appropriate treatment route, the technology can return valuable consultation time to doctors, shorten waiting times for patients and enable those who need access to the family doctor most urgently Services.

The potential of such advances has not gone unnoticed. In fact, the number of global healthcare startups increased by two thirds between 2012 and 2017. From preventive solutions such as simply booking vaccinations and appointments for patients to accelerating drug discovery and delivery, AI technology’s capacity to reduce administrative burdens and increase patient access is enormous.

Despite growing enthusiasm, the healthcare industry lags behind almost every other sector in terms of integrating technology and adopting advances in AI and in-depth machine learning.

No substitute for doctors

While many are enthusiastic about the idea that technology creates efficiency, eliminates friction in the system, and redirects patients to the most appropriate care, others are concerned about the potential anonymity of digital doctors who eliminate the necessary human touch.

Instead of replacing the incredible doctors, nurses and administrators of the NHS, automation has the potential to play an important role and gives clinicians valuable time to consult the most needy patients.

With the NHS operating around the clock, clinicians want evidence that the technology will be rolled out seamlessly without causing further stress, while ensuring that there is still room for medical professionals in the digital age.

Ultimately, technology can never replace the necessary human touch from doctors, but with the ability to complement medical staff skills, the value of cloud technology, big data and AI for the future of the NHS should not be underestimated.

With the NHS under pressure more than ever, the pace of digital innovation in the UK healthcare system needs to be increased to ensure that the best talent continues to be attracted and patient demand is met.

Alfonso Ferrandez, Technical Director, Doctorlink

advertisement