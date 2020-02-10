General hospital fans don’t know how to focus on anything other than shooting. Will everyone be fine? What will happen here Will Sonny find a way to protect his family after there are people trying to kill them and take over life in Port Charles? More importantly, we will find that now that this is the type of danger they are in, there is still a glimmer of hope left for him and his wife, or we need to look further into the future to see if we can see them together again? Carly can’t handle it. With a new baby and a family to look after, that’s too much for them. The worry never seems to stop and things don’t seem to work for them in any way, and it’s just a mess in every way. Unfortunately, that’s just life.

Then there’s something going on with Jason. He gave a warning and we expect people to start paying attention to this information. Nelle is unhappy. She doesn’t get exactly what she wants, and we all know what she is like if people don’t lean back to give her what she wants. Josslyn is still a mess. Jax wonders how it will go on and whether this is the last straw in many situations. There is so much going on and Nikolas visits his mother to see if she will be okay. At the moment, many people are in danger, which is another reason why Michael and Sasha left and moved, and they have to hope that things will work out for them and that nobody will find them uncanny. But who knows how it will all end, to be honest?

What happens in the general hospital?

We just want to point out that someone should have listened to them months ago, but whatever.

What’s next in the general hospital?

It’s Monday, things are changing and Sonny will never have a day of peace in his life. In addition to worrying about everything going on in the world that has to do with the lawn war, the shootings, his children and his wife, he is also worried about his father. His father has been rejecting for a long time, and he’s just another reason Sonny won’t find peace this year if you want to know what we really think. It is a lot for him to worry and deal with, and something we cannot control. He is worried about everything else about his father and his health suffers. It will end up so much worse for wear, and for the most part it already is. Carly searches for the truth and will find it in his own way over time.

She won’t sit back and let these things continue to happen to her family, so she’s done. She is doing what she can to find out why and what to do to stop it. She knows that Sonny has so many things going on at the moment, and she won’t be watching and allowing her anger to get the most out of her. She uses it and will not stop until she gets what she wants and how she wants it. That is all she can do now and we think she will win this.

