Can Joker win the best picture at the Academy Awards?

EJ Moreno with an opinion video about Joker’s Oscar chances…

Join EJ Moreno in the video below as he breaks down one of the year’s biggest winners. joker, With 11 Oscar nominations and some victories at other award ceremonies, it looks like the year of the clown. But can it take home the biggest price? does joker Do you have a chance to win the Best Picture Award?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XpnecWozjnU (/ embed)

joker Star Joaquin Phoenix (The sisters brothers), Robert De Niro (Goodfellas), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Bill Camp (Red sparrow), Frances Conroy (American horror story), Brett Cullen (Narcos), Glenn Fleshler (billion), Douglas Hodge (novelette), Marc Maron (GLOW), Josh Pais (Motherless Brooklyn), Shea Whigham (Kong: Skull Island), Douglas Hodge (Robin Hood) and Dante Pereira-Olson (You were never really here).

The 2020 Academy Awards winners will be announced on Sunday, February 9, 2020. See if joker can beat the chances and win the highest honor.

