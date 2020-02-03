Advertisement

Dettol made it clear that there is no evidence that his disinfectant spray can kill the deadly Wuhan corona virus after a buyer spots it on the label and shares his picture on Facebook.

Clarification came after some buyers noticed that the label on the back of the Dettol spray bottle “can kill cold viruses (human coronavirus and RSV)”. The photo released on Facebook shows the label of the cleaning product with the inscription: “Kills E.Coli, sammonella, MRSA, rotavirus, flu virus, cold viruses, human corona virus and RSV ‘.

According to The Sun, Facebook user, Mark Carter, who shared the label’s photo, wrote: “This kills the corona virus, how did you know about it in 2019?”

Dettol manufacturer RB quickly made it clear that the label refers to more common strains of the virus that it has been tested with and has been shown to kill. Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that cause respiratory infections that are typically mild, including the common cold.

The manufacturer of Dettol said in a statement: “RB has become aware of speculations about Dettol products and the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Since this is an emerging outbreak, RB, like all manufacturers, still has no access to the new virus ( 2019- nCoV) for testing purposes and are therefore not yet able to confirm the effectiveness against the new strain. “

The company added that it would “continue to play our role in fighting and curbing the virus” and would donate £ 5.5 million in cash and products to Wuhan hospitals.

