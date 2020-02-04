Advertisement

Concerned about the growing number of new coronavirus cases around the world, residents are struggling to keep disinfectants, masks, and anything that could protect them from the deadly virus. When a recent social media release about a Dettol disinfectant spray that said it could kill “coronavirus” appeared and was widespread, the company clarified that the label instead refers to more common strains of the bug which it has been tested and proven to kill.

Dettol manufacturing company Reckitt Benckiser said that while its products can kill some strains of coronavirus, such as those that cause the common cold, they haven’t yet tested it against the deadly Wuhan strain.

When Khaleej Times turned to Dettol Arabia, the brand replied: “As this is a new outbreak, we still don’t have access to the new virus (2019-nCoV) for testing. Our products have been tested against other coronaviruses such as found that MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV kill the virus. Although 2019-nCoV is a new strain, the virus is very similar to other coronaviruses. “

The company added that it would continue to work on understanding the virus and testing the effectiveness of Dettol against the virus. “We are working with our partners to ensure that we have the latest information about the virus and the route of transmission, and will test our product range as soon as possible,” it says.

Dr. spoke about the effectiveness of disinfectants Mohamed Rafique, pulmonologist, infection control chairman and medical director at Prime Hospital, said that personal protection and surface disinfection can play an important role. “The most important thing is to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and to prevent hand hygiene, masks and various types of protective equipment from being followed. Disinfectants, be they disinfectants, stands or surface cleaners, disinfect with over 60% of the alcohol base the surface is effective. Cold viruses are usually enveloped viruses that can be destroyed by disinfection with an alcohol-based disinfectant. “

Dr. Rafique added, “Just focus on two things, hand hygiene, and remember that you have to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. To disinfect your home, you can use bleaching or sodium hypochlorite solutions. If you feel have your hands are not clean the eye and do not touch it as this is another target for the virus. “

Regarding the claims on the back of the disinfectant bottle that certain types of coronavirus could be killed, James Michael Lafferty, global CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, said: “A high quality disinfectant is definitely a good tip to reduce the risk to families However, to prove that a particular disinfectant can remove certain viruses, a clinical trial needs to be performed and evidence has to be provided that the virus it claims has been successful in killing. If a product kills some type of virus, it tends to also to kill others. I’m sure Dettol will have to kill certain strains of the virus, but as long as no clinical trial is underway, no one can be sure. “

Lafferty added, “When I did an infection investigation a few years ago, I found that the main germ carriers were door handles and money exchange, so disinfectants and disinfectants definitely play an important role in preventing infections. We should also be on focus on simple tips such as washing your hands frequently, maintaining hood health, cooking well, and wearing masks in public, and most importantly, good health and a strong immune system that can help fight such viruses. “

