by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 24.12.2019, 08: 01: 03.0

Skalski says you have to believe it for it to happen.

CLEMSON – This year’s Ohio State Team could be the best team ever. Maybe it’s LSU. It was Alabama last year. In 2016 it was Alabama. Clemson linebacker

James Skalski doesn’t care what anyone else thinks because he knows that only one team has had a chance to play 30-0 in the past two seasons and that team lives in South Carolina.

He believes it will happen. If you believe it, why don’t you speak it into existence?

Skalski held a court at the Clemson Media Day last week and discussed the upcoming Tiger Ties vs. Ohio State Fiesta Bowl and the college football playoffs in general. He was asked about the national narrative that although Clemson has done so much in recent years, it usually doesn’t name a team when it comes to naming the big names.

Best ever?

“I think the only thing that has remained true to these statements over the years is that someone had to go to prove it,” said Skalski. “I think that’s all we’re focusing on. People can believe what they want, but at the end of the day someone has to go to prove it. That is what we are trying to do. “

The Tigers were the first team of modern times to win 15 games in one season when they won the national championship last season. A repeat means 30: 0 in the last two seasons, which head coach Dabo Swinney likes to use in conversation with the media.

Skalski loves his head coach’s trust in his players. Speak it into existence, he says.

“It all starts with a belief. You have to believe firmly in something to make it come true, ”said Skalski. “Yes, why talk around the bush? We have two games and can make history again. Why not believe Why don’t you speak it into existence? Why don’t you believe in your heart that this team can do that? I think this team is doing it. I actually know that this team does it. It wins every day with how you prepare and how you do things. Everything you do on the watch is something that matters. “

Skalski knows that the Clemson defense will have his hands full when attacking Ohio, but believes the Tigers are key – Defense Coordinator Brent Venables.

“If you have a man like Coach V in your corner, you know that you will have a really good shot to win. No one, ”he said. “And when you have the players who are able to achieve the intensity that he has and want to perform at a high level and tap everything and be ready for the moment, that’s usually something very special. So I think if we all get on the same page and put the plan together and have the same attitude about preparing for these guys every day, we will be able to put on a show.

“The game has a science and he understands this science. I came here because of him and thought this guy would make me the best I can be. And I saw what he can do with X and O. When I see what I saw as a newcomer in the door and what I know now, it’s not even close. The credit goes to Trainer V. He taught me so much and I learned so much. It’s great to see how my mindset has developed over the years. ”

He knows that if the Tigers hope to stop quarterback Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins, but it’s a challenge that he accepts.

Speak it into existence.

“There are a lot of curls and they attack you vertically. They are as efficient as Virginia, ”said Skalski. “More efficient. They are great in third place. They are a great team and it will be a great challenge.

“Of course. This is what MIKE linebacker, playoff football is and we are up against the best quarterbacks and runningbacks in the country. That is exactly what this is about. We should look forward to this challenge. I want to stand on this stage and prove myself . ”

