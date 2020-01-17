Can Ashley McBryde make 'Martha Divine' countdown?

advertisement

Ashley McBryde has just released a new video for “Martha Divine”, a song from her upcoming second album. Will your fans help make it the most popular country music video of the week?

McBryde has to vote against Payton Smith, who just released his video for “Like I Knew You Would”. They are looking for voices after a week when the countdown of the country’s best videos has changed drastically.

Home Free and Rachel Wammack are still number 1 in the first week of 2020 with their cover of “Tennessee Christmas”, while evergreens from Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and others move up to favorites aged over this week after some fans from last week’s vote. That left room for clips from Craig Morgan, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Trisha Yearwood this week.

Which artists will shorten next week’s countdown to the most popular country music videos? That’s up to you and other Taste of County readers. We let you choose your favorites every week and publish the results every Friday. If you want your favorites to win, you have to vote, vote, vote!

Note: Fans can vote for a video once an hour until the poll ends at 12:00 CET the next Friday. The weekly top 10 will be released immediately after the survey is completed. Videos are discontinued after six months or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

10

“Between” Scotty McCreery

9

“What if I never get over you?” Lady Antebellum



7

“It all comes out in the wash” Mirand Lambert

6

“Die on a broken heart” Maddie & Tae

5

“Hell Right” Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins



3

“Flat” Danielle Bradbery and Parker McCollum

2

“Gulf Coast Girl” Caroline Jones

1

“Tennessee Christmas” Home Free and Rachel Wammack

