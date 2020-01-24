Can a wedding expo be an art exhibition?

advertisement

Wedding shows: a common stop on the journey from a couple to the altar, they are often hectic, busy and a bit soulless.

An old wedding photographer tries a different tactic: organizing a miniature wedding expo as an intimate, compelling gallery show. The result is and we become, which runs from January 24 to January 31 at 1112 Queen East.

advertisement

The creator of the show, Rebecca Wood, says and We Become is “really an installation that better reflects the feeling of walking in a gallery than a trade show. There are no booths or giant logos – only carefully designed and assembled spaces that complement each other “

Wood, a wedding photographer, took part in trade fairs in her early days, but found them a high financial obligation for low pay. “Because they were set up as trade fairs, with many stands and multiple participants for each category, it felt overwhelming. As a photographer, my own category was always at its best – so the competition was fierce.”

Wood’s background is in the visual arts, and has remained connected to the city’s art community through her time photographing weddings. When the Leslieville store became available, she saw an opportunity for a concept she had been thinking about for years: “a gathering of like-minded creative people from the wedding industry, really producing something with a deeper meaning and an unexpected aesthetic.”

Wood has selected one supplier from each category, of which Wood hopes that guests can make more direct contact with the supplier. The event consists of clothing from Loversland and Sydney, flowers from Patchouli Design, jewelry from Anne Sportun and catering by Victor Dries, the catering outfit led by Grant Van Gameren (to name just a few. The work of each seller is reflected by a modified work of art or installation, such as Sportun’s lab-grown diamond rings, sat on a photographic display (pictured above).

Although couples are clearly a focus, Wood says the show also welcomes “anyone interested in love, conscious living and experiencing how unique a wedding can be.

and We will start on Friday, January 24 (6 to 9 pm) and run daily from 12 to 6 pm to January 31.

@nataliamanzocco

Natalia Manzocco

Natalia is driven to find the human element in every new restaurant and bar – what sets them apart from the busy Toronto food scene and makes their story worth telling. She has written about style, technology, life and travel.

Read more by Natalia Manzocco

11:37 a.m.

.

advertisement