“At 7:00 am on Tuesday morning, we will surround the parliament building to protest the government’s approval,” said The Revolution Guide earlier this week on social media and on Daleel Thawra’s website. The Lebanese protest movement started in October, as a result of which Daleel Thawra was founded is far from relaxing. Last Saturday, despite harsh weather conditions, hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Parliament building and the central bank to protest the establishment of the new cabinet, led by Hassan Diab. Announcing the approval of a new business plan to be implemented within the first 100 days could not suppress the anger either.

Imminent bond repayment challenge

The new cabinet, which was approved by parliament in Beirut on Tuesday, is seen by many as a direct continuation of the rule of the elite parties, although it has been referred to as the “experts” cabinet to indicate that it is impartial. Shortly before the cabinet’s approval date, Lebanese citizens learned that the limit on withdrawing dollars from their accounts had been halved. From now on, citizens can withdraw a maximum of $ 600 per month from accounts with at least $ 100,000 and are limited to accounts with at least $ 1 million per month between $ 2,000 and $ 3,000 per month.

The governor of the central bank, Riad Salameh, promised that depositors’ money would be guaranteed, but confidence in these promises has long since vanished. The trust of the international financial community is being put to the test with regard to the repayment of government bonds. The repayment period for the first $ 1.2 billion will end next month. Likewise, the government will have to repay $ 2.5 billion in bonds and interest later this year, or require bondholders to exchange them for a longer-term bond to allow the government to fund its current expenses.

About a third of bondholders are foreign investors, the rest are Lebanese citizens, banks, and Lebanese companies who have had a lack of dollars to fund their business or personal activities for many long months. The central bank governor said this week that the decision to convert a bond, which means a delay in final payment, is in the hands of the government by law as the government tries to transfer responsibility to the central bank.

Tug of war between government and bank

The governor of the central bank has so far expressed a firm stance that the government must pay the debt to maintain Lebanon’s status as a country that is committed to ensuring that international financial institutions are ready to make their loans later to extend. Lebanese citizens counter that the public interest requires the cabinet to delay debt payments so that it can free up funds for the import of consumer goods and raw materials to boost the economy.

The decision about the fate of the bonds does not replace the approval and implementation of the economic plan, which appears too ambitious given the political reality of Lebanon. The plan provides for lower interest rates and structural reforms in the banking system in general and in the central bank in particular. It includes a declaration of intent to declare war on corruption, including the prosecution of criminals who illegally remove funds from Lebanon, the improvement of the electricity system and the realistic pricing of electricity, as well as the return of funds to the state within a Year were stolen. At this stage, these intentions look more like bold slogans that serve as window dressing for the cabinet formation ceremony.

Some of the clauses require new legislation, and this requires overcoming the obstacles of political rivals and the wall of interest set up by political parties and leaders. Other parts of the commitments are being checked for enforcement, particularly with regard to the war on corruption and the return of government funds that have been put in the pockets of private individuals. The ability of the Diab government to deliver on these promises is being rigorously tested by international institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and donor countries, which have frozen their debt for two years and provided $ 11 billion in aid to Lebanon subjected.

Donor countries and Hezbollah

The Lebanese public, which will be forced to carry the economic regulations, has not yet spoken except for the economic protest against the government. The Prime Minister may have undertaken measures to prevent a fatal blow to the poorest classes. However, the middle class, which continues to have high taxes and the mission to keep the Lebanese economy going, must decide how to respond after hundreds of small factories, restaurants, travel agencies, and service providers are forced to close. Even if the Lebanese government proves to be surprisingly capable of implementing the economic plan, donor countries and financial institutions must decide whether they intend to work with a government that contains elements that are members of, or are supported by, Hezbollah.

The camouflage of the movement or party affiliation with the term “cabinet of experts” cannot hide the fact that Hezbollah was behind the appointment of many members, including those who are not among its ranks. In contrast, Lebanon’s economic collapse can deepen Iran’s influence and strengthen Hezbollah’s power, whose military operations are not based on government funding. In the meantime, at least the EU countries seem to be willing to partially ignore this difficulty, and the US government continues to send the military aid it is committed to.