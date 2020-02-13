Singer-songwriter Cam has released her first new single in two years. On Thursday (February 13th) the artist dropped “Until there is nothing left”. Press Play at the top to listen.

Driven by a repetitive vocal line, snapping fingers and an echo-like, slightly threatening beat, “Till There Nothing Nothing Left” is a love profession to the end, both literally and … um, physically. The accompanying music video of the song, directed by Dano Cerney and filmed in Portland, Tenn’s Hitching Post Western Saloon, finds the bar’s guests who live it while the world literally collapses around them.

“It’s the end of the world and I know a little place in the eye of the storm,” Cam explains the clip. “Let’s dance our last moments together in the neon light.”

Cam was a co-author of “Till It’s Nothing Left” with Nashville star musician Hillary Lindsey and pop-oriented songwriters Tyler Johnson and Jeff Bhasker, who also produced the single. The track is about the singer’s three-year-old husband, Adam Weaver, with whom she recently had her first child.

“My husband and I will drive and have a quickie in the back of the car. Why am I embarrassed to sing about it?” Cam says in a press release. “Until there is nothing left” is an obligation. It means – I will love you with everything I have, physically, mentally, I am so in. “

According to a press release, “Till There Nothing Nothing Left” is the lead single of Cam’s second album, which will be released later in 2020. Her major label debut “Untamed” was released five years ago, in December 2015, with critical acclaim. This project includes her hit single “Burning House”.

Cam followed her first album with the 2017 single “Diane”, but hasn’t released a new project since. However, she worked with Diplo and toured with Sam Smith. together Cam and Smith also wrote his song “Palace”.

Cam has also become a vocal lawyer for women in music in general and in country music in particular. It is part of the Recording Academy’s Task Force for Diversity and Inclusion, founded in 2018.

