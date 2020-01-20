advertisement

Campaign to save houses on Sclater Street near Shoreditch High Street Station

Image via street view

A number of early 18th century houses near Spitalfields are about to be demolished.

These old weaver houses at Sclater Street 70-74 were completed in 1720. The 300 year old buildings are now threatened by the huge Bishopsgate Goods Yard development. The Gentle Author of the Spitalfields Life blog has launched a campaign with the Spitalfields Trust to preserve it.

After years of neglect, the houses don’t look good. A quick flirt with street performers Mighty Mo and Sweet Toof gave the buildings a touch of life a few years ago, but the series has continued to deteriorate since then.

The buildings in 2007 by street performers had some fun. Image by M @.

The developer’s plans would save the front walls of the houses, but “destroy the rear wings, courtyards, and outbuildings that rarely survived and are an integral part of these buildings.”

Some may argue that maintaining the front while deleting the hidden innards is a good old British compromise, but the Gentle Author, who recently published a broadside against such “horrific facadism,” argues for full maintenance. He and the Spitalfields Trust encourage readers to write to historic England to list the structures. Find out more here.

