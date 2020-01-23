Campaign to bring giant metal Richie McCaw statue to Christchurch

advertisement

Metal McCaw belongs in Christchurch, according to a self-proclaimed one-eyed Cantabrian.

The Chinese sculptor Yang Yi is looking for a house for a 7 meter high metal sculpture that he made from former All Black and Crusader captain Richie McCaw.

Auckland Council does not want it, Kurow (where McCaw grew up) might be interested, but Matt Vannoort believes that Yi should look no further than Christchurch.

Christchurch man Matt Vannoort, 31, has started a petition to get the 7 meter high statue to Christchurch.

The chemistry teacher Christchurch has drawn up an online petition calling for the statue to be brought to Christchurch and installed for the new stadium, which will be opened in the spring of 2024.

Vannoort, 31, who describes himself as a “big, die-hard, one-eyed Canterbury rugby fan”, said the statue would look “amazing” outside the new stadium when it was finally built.

Self-proclaimed rugby fan Matt Vannoort insists on a 7-meter high statue of Richie McCaw to be installed outside the new Christchurch stadium.

“I think he’s an incredible man. He’s so modest and so representative of your typical Canterbury guy. He’s a role model for so many people.”

Vannoort believed that the industrial-looking statue would fit well in Christchurch with the rebuilding around it.

“My wife is an art teacher. It is one of the few works of art that we could both look at and say,” Yes, that is Christchurch everywhere. “

“It will be a huge tourist trekking ticket for Christchurch.”

If the petition received sufficient support, Vannoort planned to set up an online fundraising campaign to pay for sending the statue to Christchurch. He wasn’t sure how much it would cost, but wanted to contact Yang.

Vannoort did not ask for money from the Christchurch City Council because he realized that it already had a lot on his budget.

Matt Vannoort, 31, introduces son Henry to the Super Rugby trophy after the Crusaders won him for the third time in a row last year.

Christchurch NZ marketing, brand and communication manager Tim Loftus said that a statue of McCaw clearly belonged in Christchurch, but he did not want to say whether Christchurch NZ would contribute to this.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the three-tonne scrap image was in Yang’s studio in his hometown of Shiyan in China. Yang offered to build the statue for the Auckland Council in 2012, but when the offer was rejected, he built it anyway.

