If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to pay attention Camilla Parker-Bowles Style. The 72-year-old Duchess married the royal family in 2005, but she has served remarkable fashion looks before.

The Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles The 71-year-old is the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth the second and the father of Prince Harry and Prince William, Both the Duke and Duchess were previously married: Bowles, British officer Andrew Parker Bowles and Charles until late Princess Diana,

Over the course of her 14 years on the throne, Bowles has attended countless weddings and royal engagements. Nevertheless, she always advises with new and exciting ensembles. Some notable fashion moments from her include the weddings of Kate Middleton and Meghan Marklealong with her husband’s 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace.

In addition to her affinity for bright colors, unique patterns and coat dresses, Bowles is always an accessory. For example, hats have apparently become one of their main ingredients. She loves to combine them with her outfits and even wore one on her wedding day! In addition to her impressive collection of stylish toppers, she almost always wears jewelry, especially her typical pearl necklaces.

Check out Bowles’ best fashion moments since becoming king in 2005!

