Cameroon meets Ivory Coast in World Cup qualification | National sport

CAIRO (AP) – Cameroon and Ivory Coast were drawn in the same World Cup qualifying group on Tuesday, which means that one of the West African football powers will not be able to complete the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

In Group F, Mohamed Salahs Egypt face Gabon and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang as well as Libya and Angola.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal, the top team in Africa, meets Group H in the Republic of Congo, Namibia and Togo.

This is a relatively good draw for both Egypt and Senegal, and there are no obvious dangers to qualifying for Qatar.

African champion Algeria is in Group A with Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti and hopes that his continental championship title inspired by Riyadh Mahrez in Egypt last year could spur him on to the World Cup. Algeria has only qualified for two world championships since 1986 and the last in Brazil in 2014.

The first group games take place in October and the winners of the 10 groups are drawn in two playoffs to decide on the last five African teams at the World Cup.

Egypt and Senegal both qualified for the last World Cup in Russia and are expected to repeat it. Both Cameroon and Ivory Coast missed it and are competing against each other in Group D, which also includes Mozambique and Malawi.

Nigeria was drawn to Group C with Cape Verde, the Central African Republic and Liberia when it tried to achieve a fourth consecutive World Cup and eighth place overall.

Tunisia is in Group B and against Zambia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea. Morocco is the favorite in Group I but is challenged by Naby Keitas Guinea. Guinea-Bissau and Sudan are the other teams in this group.

Ghana and South Africa are likely to fight for places in Group G, which includes Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

