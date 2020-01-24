Cameron Diaz spends millions of dollars on maternity

advertisement

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are overjoyed after their surprising baby news – but the exciting development has given RadarOnline.com the exclusive experience that she has quit her career due to maternity.

“Cam has declined dozens of roles in recent years, and it’s no exaggeration to say that if she’d worked instead of resting and planning her future home, she could have been up to $ 100 million or more.” said an insider from the star, who was once one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.

As Radar previously reported, 47-year-old Diaz and 40-year-old Madden welcomed their newborn daughter Reddix on December 30 – six days before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

A surrogate mother brought the couple’s child to school.

Although it is not cheap for Diaz to withdraw from working on blockbusters, she insists that it is a price that pays off, the source said.

“To be fair, she and Benji are not short of cash even after she has turned her back on Hollywood,” the source continued.

Although the actress would love to leave Hollywood forever to welcome motherhood, fans could soon have a chance to see the Rom Com Queen on the big screen.

“There is a growing feeling that she will make films again when she has about six months to connect with the baby,” said the insider, who stated: “At the end of the day, she is just too talented and in demand for always retire. “

In the meantime, the proud parents have arranged a five-star vacation in Hawaii to celebrate their daughter’s arrival as soon as the newborn is old enough to fly.

