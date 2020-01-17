Cameron Diaz first discovered after greeting baby girl

advertisement

Less than two weeks after Cameron Diaz shocked fans with a surprising birth announcement, he was on the road for the first time. In Photos of Page Six, released on Thursday, the actress and young mother were wearing a cozy sweater, jeans, and camel boots as she walked away from daughter Raddix for a moment.

You can see photos of Diaz’s outing on page 6 by clicking here.

Although the details of Diaz’s outing are unclear, the actress looked alone in the photos shared by the store, sticking to husband Benji Madden’s comments that they wanted their daughter to live a more private life than this is typical for them.

advertisement

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” The couple, who had not previously announced that they expected, wrote in separate, identical social media posts. “We are so happy, blessed and thankful to spend this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. She immediately won our hearts and completed our family.”

“Although we are overjoyed to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect our child’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we’re not going to post pictures or share more details other than the fact that she’s really, really cute! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

“From our family to all of you, we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and happy new decade,” concludes. “Sincerely, Cameron & Benji [Heart Emoji].”

No further details regarding the couple’s baby were revealed, although, according to sources, Raddix welcomed a replacement after years of struggling for pregnancy.

“Cameron and Benji had long tried to have a baby,” a source told Us Weekly. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was sometimes difficult and stressful. But they say it is a price worth paying. They feel extremely blessed.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, another source claimed the couple were so in love with their young child that they hoped to take in every moment and choose not to hire a nanny.

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby,” the source claimed. “Your close friends are extremely loyal, so it is not surprising that they managed to keep it calm.”

Diaz and Madden got married in 2015. Raddix is ​​their first and only child together.

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official Reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

HOLD! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s new Episode 18! In our first episode of 2020 we talk again about Peter Webber and the former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown. The new “Vanderpump Rules” SURvers are here. Kylie Jenner doesn’t have the best start for 2020 yet and is Jenelle Evans dating new guy after their separation from David Eason? Make sure to play all the details!

advertisement