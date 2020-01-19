Cameron Diaz first appeared since the daughter's greeting: photos

advertisement

Mother in motion. Cameron Diaz was photographed for the first time since she and her husband were out and about Benji Madden greeted their first child together.

The retired actress, 47, was seen leaving a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 16. Diaz wore relaxed, ripped jeans, brown moccasin boots, and a striped sweater for a friendly outing.

The Annie star’s appearance follows the exciting announcement that she and Madden, 40, are the proud parents of a daughter, Raddix.

“Happy New Year from the Madden,” wrote the two on January 3 in a joint statement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and thankful to start this new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. It has completely conquered our hearts and completed our family. Although we are overjoyed to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect our little ones’ privacy. So we’re not going to post pictures or share more details except that it’s really really cute !! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of you we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and happy new decade. ‘

Us Weekly reported on Saturday January 18 that the baby’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. She was born surrogate mother on December 30, 2019 at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Raddix’s middle name could be an indication of Diaz’s close friendship with her Charlie’s Angels partner Drew Barrymore, The autobiography of Santa Clarita Diet’s alum is entitled Wildflower and is also the creator of the make-up brand Flower Beauty.

An insider told us exclusively that Diaz is very happy about her new journey as a mother. “You went through so much to get to that point,” the source said earlier this month. “Cameron feels that this baby is really a miracle.”

The Good Charlotte mask actress and rocker had tried to have a baby through IVF, acupuncture and supplements before finally choosing surrogacy, an insider told us earlier. “Cameron and Benji had long tried to have a baby,” the source said on January 8. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was sometimes difficult and stressful. But they say that it was worth the price. You feel indescribably blessed. “

