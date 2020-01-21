Cameron Diaz fans believe she and Benji Madden named their daughter after best friend Drew Barrymore

advertisement

On January 3, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced that they had welcomed a daughter, Raddix Madden. According to the newborn’s birth certificate, her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, and some fans wonder if one of Raddix’s middle names is an allusion to her mother’s famous friend, Drew Barrymore.

Wildflower is the title of Barrymore’s 2015 memoir, and she and Diaz are extremely close friends who meet on the set of the Charlie’s Angels film from 2000 and are featured in the sequel to the film in 2003. Barrymore also has a production company, Flower Films, and a makeup line, Flower Beauty.

“We are more than just best friends, she is my sister,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight of Diaz in 2018. We spent most of our lives side by side and really went through what real life is, what an everyday high and low and we only have each other’s back. “

“If you’re in a scary prison in the middle of nowhere, call Cameron,” Barrymore said to Good Housekeeping-the-couch friend in 2016, calling her. If someone is in a medical situation, call them. She is the most loyal, wildest, funniest, most cozy friend. We are incredibly honest with each other and work hard on our life and friendship. “

Baby Raddix is ​​the first child for Diaz and Madden, who got married in 2015. According to Raddix’s birth certificate issued by The Blast, she was born on December 30, 2019 at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” The couple’s announcement began. “We are so happy, blessed and thankful to begin this new decade with the announcement of the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. She immediately won our hearts and completed our family. Although we are overjoyed to share this message, we feel too strong The instinct to protect our little one’s privacy, so we’re not going to post pictures or share more details other than the fact that it’s really cute. Some would even say RAD. “

“From our family to all of you we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and happy new decade …”, they concluded.

