Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden relationship timeline

Cameron Diaz has dated celebrities, including Justin Timberlake and Alex Rodriguezbut I never thought that she would get married until she started meeting her current husband, Benji Maddenin May 2014.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I did in my forties and it opened me up in different ways,” Diaz said to Harper’s Bazaar in May 2016, 16 months after she and the rock star tied the knot. “It’s pretty great. I didn’t think I would and I don’t know if I wouldn’t have met my husband I would have done it. It was a surprise.”

Though the duo’s relationship was unexpected, they quickly became one of Hollywood’s strongest couples. “One of my favorite things to do when getting married is how proud I am of my husband @ benjaminmadden …”, the other actress signed an Instagram picture of Madden who appeared on stage with his band Good Charlotte in June 2016. “He makes me proud every day.”

The “Anthem” singer, for her part, likes to keep his marriage secret, but raved about the California native for her 46th birthday in August 2018. Madden wrote in a sweet Instagram homage: “So many things I’m so proud of am you and how special you are. Thank you for being your best friend and partner for me and for embarking on this marriage journey. “

He continued: “The way you live your daily life and your compassion for the world seem in your eyes and you inspire me to be the best man I can be in this life. You are the right one. I am so thankful that I am yours forever and call you my only one. True love.”

Keep scrolling to remember the couple’s relationship from the moment they met until the moment they said, “I’m doing it.”

