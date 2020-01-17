Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden consider moving to Hawaii

advertisement

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden take a five-star vacation to Hawaii to celebrate the arrival of their newborn daughter. However, RadarOnline.com has learned that they may have the tropical destination at home all day.

While the Whirlwind Babymoon will not take place for a few weeks – “bis Raddix is at least two months and fully airworthy, ”said a source. As soon as the couple gets the green light, they will enjoy a longer stay in the sun.

As Radar recently reported, 47-year-old Diaz and 40-year-old Madden Raddix welcomed on December 30 – six days before the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary – as a replacement.

advertisement

It turns out that Diaz and Madden’s upcoming vacation with the little Raddix has a double purpose: to decide whether the islands in the middle of the Pacific are a good place to start a family.

“There is a large part of Cameron who likes to leave Hollywood and move to Hawaii full-time, and that’s something Benji is open to,” the source told Radar.

“It all depends on whether she wants to make films again, but Cam has already proven that quality of life is more important to her nowadays than making money,” added the source.

advertisement