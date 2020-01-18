Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden chose a wild middle name for their daughter

advertisement

If you thought the name Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden gave their baby is unique, wait until you see what the baby’s middle name is. According to The Blast, Raddix, the daughter of Diaz and Madden, has some interesting middle names that match their already special nickname.

The Blast received a copy of Raddix’s birth certificate, indicating that the baby’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. It also turned out that Diaz and Madden’s daughter were born on December 30th at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The publication reported that one of Raddix’s middle names has a connection to Diaz’s best friend and her former Charlie’s Angels co-star Drew Barrymore. Raddix’s middle name “Wildflower” is the title of Barrymore’s 2015 memoir. It is not yet clear whether Diaz and Madden have given their daughter a middle name based on this knowledge. Given the proximity of Diaz and Barrymore, however, there is always the possibility that Raddix’s middle name was a nod to the Ever After star.

The news of Raddix’s middle name comes just a few weeks after Diaz and Madden surprised the world when they announced they had become parents.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Both Diaz and Madden are listed on their respective Instagram accounts. “We are so happy, blessed and thankful to spend this new decade announcing the birth of our daughter Raddix Madden. She immediately won our hearts and completed our family.”

“Although we are overjoyed to share this news, we also have a strong instinct to protect our child’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we’re not going to post pictures or share more details other than the fact that she’s really really cute !! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of you, we send you our love and best wishes for a happy new year and happy new decade,” they concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron & Benji [Heart Emoji].”

While Diaz and Madden kept their baby news relatively quiet before their big unveiling, it seems the couple have wanted children for some time. And now that they have welcomed a daughter, Us Weekly has shown that the new parents get used to family life incredibly well.

“You just can’t believe your little miracle is finally here,” the source said. “They have been hoping for it in the past five years and it has exceeded all of their expectations.”

