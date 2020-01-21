Cameron Britton is Richard Jewell in the trailer of Manhunt: Deadly Games

advertisement

It’s done in less than two weeks Manhunt: Deadly Games Premiere on Spectrum, a trailer is online for the second season of the Crime Anthology series, which tells the story of the bombs and stars of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Park Mindhunters Cameron Britton as Richard Jewell, a security guard who is incorrectly named as the prime suspect of the attack.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foMucpnzrBU [/ embed]

advertisement

Manhunt: Deadly Games will record one of the largest and most complex manhunts on American soil – the search for the Atlanta Olympic Park bomber from 1996 – and the firestorm of the media that engulfed Richard Jewell’s life in his wake. With their legacy on the line and the divisions within the communities, investigators have to decide what is most important to defend – their reputation or the truth.

Manhunt: Deadly Games premiered on February 3rd and also played Jack Huston, Judith Light, Arliss Howard and Carla Gugino.

advertisement